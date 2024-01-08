Highlights Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers could be leaving the club in the coming weeks.

Byers' potential departure may be linked to the arrival of West Ham youngster Conor Coventry as a replacement.

Byers has expressed that there have been no discussions about his future, indicating a possible reason for his exit.

Sheffield Wednesday could see midfielder George Byers depart the club in the coming weeks - with his replacement supposedly already lined up as Danny Rohl gets to work on enhancing his squad for a relegation survival campaign.

The Owls have been revived under the German boss. Xisco Munoz's horror campaign saw him sacked after 11 games that yielded just three points and five goals, leaving Wednesday rock bottom of the Championship and seemingly a long way from safety even in October.

But Rohl has come in and massively revitalised the squad. Gaining his first win as boss in the 2-0 win over local side Rotherham at the end of October, it’s since been just three losses in their last nine games, with the other six games all being wins. With the club now just three points adrift of safety, it’s been an incredible turnaround for the German in what is his first managerial job after stints at Bayern Munich and the German national team. But he could well see one of his most used midfielders depart in the January transfer window in George Byers, with reports claiming he could well be on his way out of the club.

George Byers latest transfer news

According to Daily Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop, Byers - despite starting 17 games so far for Wednesday this season - could be on his way out of the club under Danny Rohl’s tenure. He is out of contract at the end of the season, and with the club still able to retain some form of fee ahead of his departure it is a deal that would suit the Yorkshire club down to the ground.

Byers has made 79 appearances overall in the Championship between Watford, Wednesday and Swansea - with the bulk of those coming for the Swansea amid their relegation to the second-tier six years ago.

But he may be replaced by West Ham youngster Conor Coventry, according to Witcoop. Coventry has been at the Irons since he as 10 years old, and has made 28 Championship appearances before at loan spells split between Peterborough United and Rotherham United.

A return to South Yorkshire could well be on the cards given that he’s failed to make a first-team appearance for the Hammers so far this campaign; and with just six months left on his contract, the Ireland under-21 international finds himself in a similar scenario to Byers in that he could be sold in order to recoup some form of final fee.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star in November, midfielder Byers admitted that there had been no conversations over his future at the club - which will likely be a main reason for his potential exit.

George Byers' Sheffield Wednesday career (as per Transfermarkt) Season Appearances 2021-22 27 2022-23 29 2023-24 22

The former Swansea man said: “There have not been any talks at this moment in time. I think I’m solely focused on doing well for Sheffield Wednesday and keeping us in this division. That’s my only focus.

“Coming up to the Championship, and on the back of my injury towards the back end of last season, it was about me getting back into the team, putting in performances and stuff like that. That’s all I’m concentrated on - giving my best for this club as I always have, and we’ll see how the season plays out.”