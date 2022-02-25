George Byers addresses potential Sheffield Wednesday concern

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers insists the Hillsborough pitch is not going to be a problem for the team moving forward.

After a slow start to the season, Darren Moore’s men have started to really find their form, winning four of their last five games and doing so playing some stylish football.

Therefore, with the Hillsborough playing surface having been less than impressive in recent weeks, there is a thought that it could work for the opposition who often come to Wednesday looking to frustrate.

However, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Byers refused to use the pitch as an excuse, as he confirmed it’s not something the players have thought about.

“I have not seen it. We have played it on before so we know what it is going to give us. We are focused on winning tomorrow’s game. We have played on tricky pitches throughout the season. We are not really focused on the pitch. We want to go out and get three points.”

Wednesday host Charlton tomorrow knowing a victory could see them end the day in the play-off places.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that this is the right attitude from Byers as the pitch is what it is and they simply have to get on with it.

Plus, whilst it’s not the best surface, it’s still good enough for the team to play the football they want, so it’s not going to be a major problem even if it’s not ideal.

So, as Byers says, it’s just about concentrating on the game and the Owls will fancy their chances against a struggling Charlton side tomorrow.

