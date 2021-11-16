George Boyd delivers verdict on Grant McCann’s Hull City future

Former Hull City midfielder George Boyd says it would be ‘hasty’ to sack Tigers manager Grant McCann at this stage, speaking in an interview with Hull Live amid speculation over his future.

Although his side currently sit in the relegation zone and are three points adrift of Championship safety, it could be a change in ownership as opposed to results that prove to be the reason for his potential departure, with Acun Ilicali looking set to control of the club next month and with that, ending the Allam family’s 11-year reign.

The Turkish businessman is reported to be on the search for a new manager at the MKM Stadium ahead of this deal potentially going through according to The Sun, though they also report this doesn’t guarantee Northern Irishman McCann’s departure.

One of the names thought to be in the frame to take charge of the East Yorkshire outfit is Shota Arveladze, with the Georgian and prospective owner Ilicali building up their relationship during the latter’s time as a sports journalist.

This would be the 48-year-old’s first managerial spell in England, spending time in Ilicali’s home nation of Turkey before moving on to Israel and Uzbekistan.

He left Uzbek top-flight side Pakhtakor Tashkent last year – and teased Hull fans last week by taking to Twitter and revealing that he was learning English amid this speculation over his next destination.

But ex-Tigers midfielder Boyd believes sacking current boss and ex-Peterborough United teammate McCann would be premature at this stage.

He said: “They’ve (the fans and McCann) not had that time to bond and when you’re winning every week the fans will get behind you, but he didn’t have that last season and in their head (the fans) they’re just remembering the season when they got relegated and now they’re losing again.

“It’s difficult, there’s a lot of stuff behind the scenes that he’s had to deal with which hasn’t been easy, but I think it would be a bit hasty to sack him now.

“The uncertainty for him is difficult, will the new owners bring in their own manager? There’s a lot to deal with for Grant and he’s got to manage the football team at the same time.”

The Verdict:

This is an interesting discussion point, because you just don’t know what’s going to happen with the Tigers this season.

If they can replicate a performance similar to the shift they put in against Barnsley last time out, they have every chance of remaining the second tier.

Not only were they threatening going forward with George Honeyman providing to be a central threat and Keane Lewis-Potter looking particularly dangerous on the counter-attack, but they were also reasonably solid in defence with loanee Di’Shon Bernard putting in an excellent display.

Let’s not forget McCann had to operate under an EFL transfer embargo in the summer, the worst possible nightmare for a recently-promoted club that needs to be able to invest to survive in a higher tier.

On the other hand, a fresh injection of ideas and energy ahead of the winter window could be exactly what the Tigers need to give them a major bounce in their quest to climb out of the drop zone and flee from relegation danger.

Regardless of the decision potential new shareholder Ilicali makes though, he needs to do it as soon as he takes over if he’s able to get his hands on the club in the next month, giving any potential McCann successor a couple of weeks to assess their squad before weighing up January targets.