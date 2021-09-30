George Baldock what has ‘really impressed’ him about Slavisa Jokanovic at Sheffield United

George Baldock says that Slavisa Jokanovic’s level-headedness has “really impressed” him during his time at Sheffield United.

Baldock has started in each of United’s opening 10 games in the Championship, with the Blades yielding 12 points in that time.

The right-back has been a key player for United since joining the club from MK Dons in 2017, especially under Chris Wilder as they won promotion from the Championship in 2019.

But Jokanovic is now at the helm, and his side’s defeat to Middlesbrough in midweek was their first in six league outings.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star about how he’s found working under Jokanovic, Baldock said: “It’s really good. He’s been the definition of consistency for me.

“It’s really impressed me how nothing really changes if we win, lose or draw.

“We’ll have the same kind of meetings, the staff are watching the game on the bus back home and they’re bang on it. They put together a detailed video, it’s not too long but has all the points they believe we need to get better at.

“Going forward, I think that’ll be a big help.”

The Verdict

Jokanovic does seem like a very calm and composed character, and it is no surprise to hear Baldock say he doesn’t get too high or low depending on the result.

That is important at the moment, as the Blades have lost their first game in six and they cannot afford to get too low after losing following a decent run of form of late.