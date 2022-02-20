George Baldock update emerges after Sheffield United’s triumph over Swansea

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that George Baldock is set to undergo a scan on the injury that he sustained during yesterday’s meeting with Swansea City.

The Blades defender was replaced by Charlie Goode in the 69th minute of this particular clash after picking up an issue.

Utilised at right wing-back by Heckingbottom during Saturday’s showdown, Baldock produced a positive performance in this role.

Morgan Gibbs-White opened the scoring for the Blades in the 14th minute before Baldock doubled his side’s advantage in spectacular fashion.

The 28-year-old fired a volley past Swansea goalkeeper after being teed up by Rhys Norrington-Davies.

Billy Sharp netted a third for his side just before the break as he took his overall goal tally for the season to 13.

Gibbs-White added some gloss to the score line by slotting home the Blades’ fourth goal of the afternoon in the closing stages of the second-half.

As a result of this triumph, Heckingbottom’s side moved up to sixth in the Championship standings.

Following the game, the Blades boss shared an injury update on Baldock.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star about the defender, Heckingbottom said: “We need to scan George.

“Our workload shifted after Christmas, when we had games getting called off left, right and centre because of Covid-19 and things.

“Because of that, we expected some soft tissue injuries.

“But we’ve been really unlucky since then I think.”

The Verdict

The Blades will be hoping that Baldock’s scan does not reveal any serious damage as they are already short of options at right wing-back.

Jayden Bogle is currently having to manage an issue with his knee and was a notable absentee from the club’s match day squad on Saturday.

If Baldock and Bogle are both unavailable for the club’s clash with Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, Heckingbottom may need to alter his formation for this particular fixture.

Having recently recorded impressive WhoScored match ratings of 7.15 and 7.57 in his side’s clashes with West Bromwich Albion and Swansea, Baldock will be determined to build on these particular displays when he is fit enough to feature again.