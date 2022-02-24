George Baldock sends message to Sander Berge + Wes Foderingham after Sheffield United’s 1-0 win v Blackburn

Sheffield United clinched an enormously significant 1-0 win over direct play-off rivals Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday evening.

Wes Foderingham’s 72nd minute penalty save and Ben Davies’ 92nd minute winner raised the roof at Bramall Lane, seeing the Blades maintain their position inside the Championship’s top six.

Charlie Goode was sent off after 66 minutes, adding to the drama of the game, but that was not enough to deny the Blades who kept going against a very good Blackburn side to snatch all three points at the death.

George Baldock took to Instagram to shout out a few of his team-mates after the dramatic victory.

He wrote: “Big Wez (Wes Foderingham) to save the day!

“Proud of the boys tonight.

“These results can be huge.

“One of the loudest roars I’ve heard in my time at the Lane when Wez saved that pen only to be beaten by Davo’s (Ben Davies) goal.

“Superb stuff Bladesmen.

“Also, my big Norwegian brother was unplayable @sanderberge8.

“Was just a great night to be honest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Baldock (@georgebaldock)

Baldock was a threat from right wing back once again and brings crucial promotion experience to the squad, having achieved a top two finish with the club under Chris Wilder in 2018/19.

The Verdict

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Sheffield United players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Michael Doyle Yes No

The Blades have now won nine, drawn three and lost just once since Paul Heckingbottom stepped in to replace Slavisa Jokanovic in the dugout.

That is title winning form, and such that did not seem possible with this squad in the first half of the season.

Late goals can be huge for belief and momentum which can have a huge impact at this stage of the season, while Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough were stealing the headlines, the Blades have gone under the radar and now look likely to cement a position in the top six, or better.

Baldock’s return to form has the softened the blow of Jayden Bogle’s season-ending injury and his promotion experience could be crucial in this final stretch.