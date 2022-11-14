George Baldock makes Sheffield United claim amid current Blades problem

Sheffield United defender George Baldock has said the World Cup break coming now is a blessing for the Blades due to the injury problems they have suffered of late.

Baldock got the winner away at Cardiff City at the weekend to leave Sheffield United second in the Championship heading into the Qatar 2022 pause.

That win over Cardiff made it four wins from five for the Blades, and so naturally, you would assume they would want to keep going.

However, Baldock says the timing of the break comes as a bit of a blessing for the club.

“It wasn’t our best by any stretch in the first half but second half, we showed real character and made it difficult for Cardiff and I was delighted to get the match winner.” Baldock told the media, via YorkshireLive.

“It’s a bit weird, obviously with the World Cup being there in the middle of the season.

“But I think it’s a bit of a blessing for us and our squad because we’ve got players out there that shouldn’t really be playing. I’m not hiding away from the truth, players playing with injuries and stuff like that. So credit to them.

“Sometimes it’s just a case of needing a little break and the games come thick and fast and it caught up with us a bit. But like I said, great character in the second half to push through.”

Continuing further, Baldock revealed that some of his teammates were pushing their bodies to the limit and beyond.

“We knew it would be a tough 45 minutes but we knew we’d have a break after so everyone put their body on the line and we got a very important three points.” the defender added.

“I know the ins and outs of people’s situations and there are players who are pushing their body to the absolute limit and beyond.

“So it makes it even more sweeter to get the win and end this little period on a high.”

The Verdict

You can definitely see what George Baldock is getting at here.

Despite their strong results in recent weeks, Sheffield United’s injury list has been growing and with players such as Oli McBurnie playing through injury, the break definitely does come at the right time.

It has been a largely successful period for the club despite all of the injuries they have suffered so far this season, though.

That is testament to the strong squad that has been built at Bramall Lane, which should see Heckingbottom’s men keep up their automatic promotion challenge right to the very end of the season.