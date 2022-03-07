George Baldock injury update emerges ahead of Sheffield United’s clash with Middlesbrough

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that George Baldock’s current injury is not believed to be serious.

Baldock missed the Blades’ clash with Nottingham Forest last Friday due to an issue with his knee.

Instead of taking a risk on the 28-year-old in this fixture, Heckingbottom decided instead to hand Femi Seriki an opportunity to impress.

Seriki went on to show some signs of promise against the Reds before being replaced by Ben Osborn in the second-half.

The Blades were seemingly on course to seal all three points at Bramall Lane after Billy Sharp gave them the lead in the 69th minute.

However, Heckingbottom’s side were forced to settle for a point after Ryan Yates netted a late equaliser for Forest.

Set to face Middlesbrough tomorrow, the Blades will move above their play-off rivals in the Championship standings if they seal all three points in this clash.

Ahead of this fixture, Heckingbottom has shared an injury update on Baldock.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about Baldock’s current issue, the Blades boss said: “It’s not serious.

“He went down at one point during the game at Millwall.

“We were ready to make the change but Steve [Humphries, physio] said he would be fine to carry on and George wanted to carry on, but, obviously, if it’s getting worse each game there has to come a point where he’s going to have to miss one.

“Hopefully, we have got it right and made the right call with him out of this one [the club’s game against Forest].”

The Verdict

Whereas it remains to be seen whether Baldock will be fit enough to feature in tomorrow’s game, this is a positive update for the Blades as the defender has recently produced some eye-catching displays.

Particularly impressive during the club’s 4-0 victory over Swansea City last month, Baldock scored a stunning volley at Bramall Lane as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.57.

By maintaining his form as well as his fitness between now and the end of the campaign, the right-back could go on to play a major role in his side’s push for promotion via the play-offs.

If the Blades beat Middlesbrough on Tuesday, they may be able to use the confidence gained from this result to push on under the guidance of Heckingbottom in the coming weeks.