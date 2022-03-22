George Baldock from Sheffield United to Olympiacos: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

Sheffield United are hopeful of winning promotion to the Premier League this season but whether they do go up or not, it’s sure to be a big summer at Bramall Lane.

There is speculation building already ahead of the window, with reports claiming that George Baldock is a target for Greek giants Olympiacos.

The 29-year-old has been outstanding for the Blades over the years, starring under Chris Wilder as they won promotion and finished in the top half of the top-flight under Chris Wilder.

However, the chance to experience something new, including European football, may appeal to Baldock and here we assess whether a transfer will happen…

What do we know so far?

It has been reported that Olympiacos want the player, and with Baldock hoping to sort the paperwork that will allow him to play for the Greek national team, moving to the biggest club in the country is going to be one that excites the player.

With his contract at Bramall Lane expiring in the summer of 2024, the Blades don’t need to sell but they know that this could be the last chance to get a decent fee for a player who is now 29.

Are these 22 Sheffield United stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Sheffield United won 6+ Premier League games last season. Real Fake

Is a transfer likely to happen?

Ultimately, like most calls, it will probably come down to the money.

Whilst Sheffield United won’t desperately want to sell, the fact they have Jayden Bogle means that Baldock is no longer a key player that will start all the time.

When you combine that with his contract situation, you would think this summer is the time for the Blades to either offer new terms and secure Baldock’s long-term future or to sell for a decent fee. So, nothing can be ruled out at this time.