George Baldock delivers honest verdict on Sheffield United tactical approach

Sheffield United’s George Baldock has revealed he welcomed Slavisa Jokanovic switching to a back four, as he prefers playing as a right-back.

The 28-year-old shone for the Blades as a wing-back under Chris Wilder, helping the team from the Championship to a top-half Premier League finish before they were relegated.

The position seemed to get the best out of Baldock, who was given a license to get forward at every opportunity.

However, speaking to the Sheffield Star, the former MK Dons man admitted that the current setup is ideal for him as he looks to get back to his best form.

“I like a five, but a four probably suits me better. That’s where I feel most comfortable and, from a purely personal point of view, it allows me to focus more on my strengths although, as the gaffer is always telling us, everyone has got to improve in all areas.

“I’m happy to do whatever. Really, it doesn’t matter but I do think a four is good for me.”

Are these 22 Sheffield United stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Sheffield United won 6+ Premier League games last season. Real Fake

The verdict

This is slightly surprising as Baldock was outstanding as a wing-back over a few seasons, so you would’ve thought that was his ideal role.

But, he has played right-back for most of his career, so it’s not going to be a problem for him and under Jokanovic he will still be encouraged to get forward at every opportunity.

After a tough year, along with most of his teammates, it’s now down to Baldock to get back to his best form over the season as the Blades look to push for promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.