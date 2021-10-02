‘Genuinely world class’ – Many Stoke City fans heap praise on one man after West Brom win

Stoke City got the upper hand as they beat their promotion rivals West Brom 1-0 on Friday night.

It was far from plain sailing for the Potters as they had to wait until the 79th minute for their winner.

Stoke were the better side throughout the game, creating the better chances, and were consistently a threat to the West Brom backline.

Michael O’Neill’s side had an abundance of chances during the 90 minutes but were unable to take their chances. Jacob Brown hit the post in the first half, shortly before Darnell Furlong had his own goal disallowed following a foul in the build-up.

Mario Vrancic then hit the bar from a free-kick before Tymon had a shot cleared off the line in the second half. Things looked to get worse for Stoke as Sam Surridge then missed a penalty after he was fouled by Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

However, the deadlock was broken in the end as key man Nick Powell scored a sumptuous lob after being played in behind the West Brom defence by Tommy Smith.

It was that man Nick Powell who drew the plaudits from supporters, as they flocked to Twitter to heap praise on their talisman after his winner. Here’s how they reacted to the goal.

How does this guy score every week 😂 @NPowell25 https://t.co/W1qGkvvIm1 — Tony Watt (@32watto) October 1, 2021

This man is genuinely world class https://t.co/jeVIoftWSz — Max Cooper (@MaxCooper5) October 1, 2021

Nick Powell is very good at football https://t.co/2R6ooHct86 — Kieren (@_KW99) October 1, 2021

Turning into a Stoke legend Mr Powell 🙌 — P. (@WattieSCFC) October 1, 2021

YOU BEAUTYYYYYYY — Jacob Hollison (@jacobhollison97) October 1, 2021

The wonder man 🔴⚪️ — Joseph Killeen (@JosephKilleen11) October 1, 2021

A 100% fit nick Powell would be playing for a top 10 prem team week in week out without fail — Stephen Pugh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SCFC_Pughy34) October 1, 2021