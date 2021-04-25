Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Norwich City

‘Genuinely my favourite player in this squad’ – Plenty of Norwich fans rave about one man after QPR win

Published

8 mins ago

on

Norwich City returned to winning ways to move within touching distance of the Championship title on Saturday afternoon, with a 3-1 win over QPR at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Xavi Quntilla’s first goal for Norwich after an error by QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng put the Canaries 1-0 up at half time, and after Lyndon Dykes missed a chance to equalise from the penalty spot, Max Aarons doubled the visitor’s advantage.

Dykes did then pull one back for the hosts, before Emi Buendia’s goal less than ten minutes from time sealed all three points for Daniel Farke’s side, who now need two points from their final two games to seal the Championship title.

One man who certainly impressed for Norwich in this latest win, was Kenny McLean.

The Scotland international was outstanding yet again for the Canaries with the way he controlled the game from the centre of park, and would provide the assist for Aarons’ and Buendia’s goal.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Norwich fans were keen to pay tribute to McLean, as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Canaries supporters had to say about the 29-year-old’s latest performance.


