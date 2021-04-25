‘Genuinely my favourite player in this squad’ – Plenty of Norwich fans rave about one man after QPR win

Norwich City returned to winning ways to move within touching distance of the Championship title on Saturday afternoon, with a 3-1 win over QPR at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Xavi Quntilla’s first goal for Norwich after an error by QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng put the Canaries 1-0 up at half time, and after Lyndon Dykes missed a chance to equalise from the penalty spot, Max Aarons doubled the visitor’s advantage.

Dykes did then pull one back for the hosts, before Emi Buendia’s goal less than ten minutes from time sealed all three points for Daniel Farke’s side, who now need two points from their final two games to seal the Championship title.

One man who certainly impressed for Norwich in this latest win, was Kenny McLean.

The Scotland international was outstanding yet again for the Canaries with the way he controlled the game from the centre of park, and would provide the assist for Aarons’ and Buendia’s goal.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Norwich fans were keen to pay tribute to McLean, as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Canaries supporters had to say about the 29-year-old’s latest performance.

Can’t believe I’m saying this after how much I criticised him last season, but Kenny McLean is genuinely my favourite player in this squad. Hilarious off the pitch, clearly great in the dressing room and has turned into an absolutely sensational CM this season #ncfc pic.twitter.com/wPKMXLYXsS — Fin Stevens (@fin131_) April 24, 2021

8️⃣8️⃣% pass accuracy

6️⃣ duels won

5️⃣ chances created

2️⃣ assists Another superb shift from Kenny McLean💪 #ncfc pic.twitter.com/VK1XJ8ZDpg — Canary Cast (@CastCanary) April 24, 2021

I’ve got to give a massive shout out to Kenny McLean. Probably won’t be in the running for player of the season, but that performance today was absolutely magnificent! He’s been superb!! #ncfc #canarycall — Mike Ward (@mjtward19) April 24, 2021

That ball from Kenny McLean was incredible. What a player. 🔥👏🏻#NCFC — Alex NCFC (@norwichcityhq) April 24, 2021

Kenny allllllllllllllll day total masterclass 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 — Phil outta lockdown (@lockdowncaveman) April 24, 2021

Has to be Kenny today, the man was absolutely immense — Callum Batson (@CallumBatson) April 24, 2021

kenny is the only answer btw — Michael McGovern Superfan (@MagicMoritz) April 24, 2021