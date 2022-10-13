“Genuinely it’s just a feeling” – Gary Rowett explains reason behind key Millwall change

Millwall probably haven’t had the start to the season that they would’ve hoped for as a team with the play-offs in mind.

The Lions currently sit 15th in the league although in their last two games, their form seems to have improved somewhat with a draw and a win from those matches.

Previously Gary Rowett had opted to play with a back five but in his side’s two most recent games, Millwall have switched to a back four which seems to have worked in their favour.

The boss has admitted that this change in formation may not be deployed every week and when asked what goes into making that decision, he told News at Den: “Everything.

“The opposition’s shape, for starters, and what we think is most likely.

“Where the opposition have struggled against certain types of teams and certain areas, where teams concede goals.

“Our record, are we conceding too many opportunities on goal, and therefore where are they coming from? If we play a 5-2-1-2 and we’re conceding lots of chances from our wide, then you have to assess whether there’s enough cover there to be defensively solid.

“There’s so many things that we look at. We look at statistics after every game and compare that to this season, away from home, at home, different formations, the last two seasons or the last three seasons.

“There’s so many things that go into it, but ultimately, has that formation been successful? I think the simple fact is that we’ve played a back five for such a long time on the back of coming in and the team playing a four quite regularly.

“There’s been quite a lot of things that go into it, but genuinely it’s just a feeling, a feeling with the coaching staff, a feeling with the other staff. Do we feel that we need a little change? Something to freshen the players up, to give the players some momentum or something different.

“There’s so many things that go into every manager picking a team. When you look from the outside, of course, it just looks like two or three changes or maybe a change of shape, but most managers and staff will sit in the office for a considerable amount of time deliberating those changes.

“But it doesn’t always work, that’s the challenge!”

The Verdict:

Although we’ve often seen Gary Rowett’s team play with a back four at Millwall, in recent games being able to adapt to playing with a back four seems to have paid off for the Lions with some results in the last two games.

Admittedly the win did come against a struggling Middlesbrough side so there is still plenty of work for Rowett to do if he is going to take his team further up the league.

However, to have the flexibility in the side is a positive that should only help the team.

It’s interesting to understand the manager’s reasoning behind why he’s started to change his formation as well as seeing what factors go into making that decision.

It’s clear that the boss is putting plenty of time and thought into how his side sets up but it’s about making that count and ensuring his team come away with results now.