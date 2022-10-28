“Genuinely I could not see that happening” – Rotherham fan pundit selects 25-year-old as player who never lived up to the hype at the Millers

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With transfer fees getting higher and higher in recent years, clubs are often required to spend millions of pounds each summer in order to stay competitive.

With that comes the risk of certain signings not working out, though.

Rotherham United are no exception to that, and so with that in mind, we asked FLW’s Millers fan pundit Tom Eyre for one player that never lived up to the hype at the New York Stadium.

Interestingly, he selected a player the club never paid a penny for and one that came through their youth ranks.

“A player that never lived up to the hype at our club, and simply due to how well he’s performing now is Jerry Yates.” Tom told FLW.

“Putting him in that left-wing role for Blackpool has been revolutionary for him and genuinely I could not see that happening.

“He was one of those players that worked his socks off and every fan appreciated it. He was a local lad, every fan appreciated that. But just could not finish.

“It’s a shame because, well, it’s great for him, but it’s a shame for Rotherham because we let him go, maybe a bit prematurely. But in regards to how he is now and how well he’s performing now, he was ours and obviously looking at him now, you’d take him back in a heartbeat.

“So he’s definitely the one player that never lived up to the hype for our club personally, but, that’s just because of how well he’s doing now and how well he’s performing now.”

The Verdict

You can definitely understand where our fan pundit is coming from.

Jerry Yates is scoring goals for fun in the Championship so far this season, and as such, is attracting transfer attention from several clubs.

You definitely have to factor in that he was coming through when he made the vast majority of these appearances, but he only scored 5 goals in 52 outings for the Millers.

For context, he already has three more than that this season in the Championship.

As our fan pundit says, Rotherham would take him back in a heartbeat given his current form.