“Genuinely happy” – Bolton Wanderers fan pundit issues bullish transfer view

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers have had an intense summer this year as Ian Evatt has built his side in the hope that they can push for promotion.

The Whites came close last season as they finished the season sat ninth in the league, but the top six proved to be a step too far.

There have only been three new signings for Wanderers this summer but Evatt has been building his squad for a while now and, to him, these were almost the finishing touches.

The Whites kick off their season this weekend with a visit to Ipswich Town, which will be a good test for Evatt’s side and a sign of whether he needs to make any further additions before the end of the transfer window.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Bolton Wanderers fan pundit Oliver Jaques if he thinks his club need to strengthen in any other positions before the transfer window shuts: “No I don’t think so. I’m genuinely happy with the squad.

“I think before Toal joined I would’ve just had another dynamic centre back maybe added on, just for a bit of competition to the starting two or three, but now he’s come in I think we’ve got cover everywhere.

“We’re covered at the full backs, we’ve got a strong midfield, wide players and we’ve got three or four strikers that all ended the season in good form last season. So no strengthening as long as keep hold of the core players.”

The Verdict:

As it stands, it’s hard to see why Oliver wouldn’t be happy with his side’s current squad. Not only have they made strong additions this summer but they have also tied down some core members of last season’s squad too.

They have squad depth but seem to have quality in their depth too, meaning they can rely on their bench to step up and fit into the squad when called upon rather only strengthening them further.

With the transfer window still open, if they were to lose any players then we’d probably see them making a move to replace them. However, as it stands, Ian Evatt’s squad does look to be in a strong place.