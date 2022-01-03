‘Genuinely gutted’, ‘We’re finished’ – These Cardiff City fans react as transfer setback confirmed

Cardiff City have confirmed that Wolves have recalled Ryan Giles from his loan spell with the club.

We’d like to thank @ryangiles7 for his efforts during his time in South Wales and wish him the very best of luck going forward.#CityAsOne — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 3, 2022

The 21-year-old joined the Welsh side in the summer window and has quickly established himself as one of the Bluebirds’ top performers, recording nine assists in 21 Championship fixtures, which is the joint-most in the league.

However, with Wolves boss Bruno Lage working with a very small squad, the Black Country outfit have made the decision to bring Giles back for the remainder of the campaign.

With Cardiff struggling towards the bottom of the table, and Giles having been their main creative threat this season, this is clearly a major blow for Steve Morison.

Can you name the Cardiff City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 05/06 Cameron Jerome Darren Purse Glenn Loovens Jason Koumas

And, the fans disappointment was seen on Twitter, as they see this as a real setback as the club look to survive in the Championship, with the team currently just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

We’re finished, our only source of creativity gone. Gotta spend smart now, tan gotta invest or I actually think we’ll be in league one next season. Awful awful news — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JuneCymru) January 3, 2022

The only reason we've been persisting with a back 5 in my opinion, let's get us a solid defensive left back please 🤞🏻 — Rhys Davies (@Rhysdavies124) January 3, 2022

U just sent us to league one — muk (@muk29734772) January 3, 2022

No no no no no no no no no — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@tom_zeraschi) January 3, 2022

Thank you Ryan it's been an absolute pleasure sorry we couldn't keep you but the very best of luck for your future. — stubbsy (@stubbsy1927) January 3, 2022

Can't wait for Accrington Stanley Away next season 😭 — Whizzy🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Whizzy_Official) January 3, 2022

Genuinely gutted. Thank you @ryangiles7 hope this isn’t the last we see if you in a city shirt — Soozles 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿💙 (@soozles_) January 3, 2022