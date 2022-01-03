Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Genuinely gutted’, ‘We’re finished’ – These Cardiff City fans react as transfer setback confirmed

Published

43 seconds ago

on

Cardiff City have confirmed that Wolves have recalled Ryan Giles from his loan spell with the club.

The 21-year-old joined the Welsh side in the summer window and has quickly established himself as one of the Bluebirds’ top performers, recording nine assists in 21 Championship fixtures, which is the joint-most in the league.

However, with Wolves boss Bruno Lage working with a very small squad, the Black Country outfit have made the decision to bring Giles back for the remainder of the campaign.

With Cardiff struggling towards the bottom of the table, and Giles having been their main creative threat this season, this is clearly a major blow for Steve Morison.

And, the fans disappointment was seen on Twitter, as they see this as a real setback as the club look to survive in the Championship, with the team currently just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


