Norwich City

‘Genuinely gutted’, ‘Such a shame’ – These Norwich City fans react as player setback confirmed

Published

7 mins ago

on

Norwich City keeper Michael McGovern could be out for four months after suffering a serious hamstring injury.

The Northern Irishman has stepped up for the Canaries in Tim Krul’s absence, featuring in the last ten games for Daniel Farke’s men, which has helped the side to the top of the Championship.

However, he was forced off at half-time in the recent draw with QPR, and boss Daniel Farke confirmed the extent of the injury when speaking to reporter Rob Butler today.

Even though Krul is closing in on a comeback, with the Dutch international pushing to start against Barnsley tomorrow, this is a major setback for McGovern.

The 36-year-old has been a steady deputy when called upon, so the fans were gutted for the stopper after the update, particularly as his contract is up in the summer, so it could be his last game for the Yellows.

