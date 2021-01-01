‘Genuinely gutted’, ‘Such a shame’ – These Norwich City fans react as player setback confirmed

Norwich City keeper Michael McGovern could be out for four months after suffering a serious hamstring injury.

The Northern Irishman has stepped up for the Canaries in Tim Krul’s absence, featuring in the last ten games for Daniel Farke’s men, which has helped the side to the top of the Championship.

However, he was forced off at half-time in the recent draw with QPR, and boss Daniel Farke confirmed the extent of the injury when speaking to reporter Rob Butler today.

Even though Krul is closing in on a comeback, with the Dutch international pushing to start against Barnsley tomorrow, this is a major setback for McGovern.

The 36-year-old has been a steady deputy when called upon, so the fans were gutted for the stopper after the update, particularly as his contract is up in the summer, so it could be his last game for the Yellows.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Gutted for MM he's not had a chance to get involved much over the last few years. Gets a good run of games form improving and then bang The cruelest of luck. Hope he recovers soon and gets either another chance or take on a coaching role. — Jamie Neave (@jamie6n) January 1, 2021

That’s his career over then — Michael McGovern Superfan (@MagicMoritz) January 1, 2021

That’s an awful shame poor lad. Had to wait patiently for his time only for this to happen. — Steak&Kidney (@steakokidney) January 1, 2021

Such a shame for the lad, he's been a very solid deputy in Krul's absence. Chances are when Krul is fit he'd step aside anyway, but to make way in this way is cruel. — Jonathan parker (@Jparker7398) January 1, 2021

Looks like another keeper is a must in jan then #ncfc https://t.co/pw4xSRdLiL — Thomas (@tommykerrison) January 1, 2021

I’ve got nothing but sympathy and sadness for Micky, would have been a fine swan song. But if we do go up he will have played a big part, barden is good im sure but Micky made some wc saves and really grew in confidence it was great to see. Would like the club to support him itf! https://t.co/fIBdAX1Fod — Teemu Pukki (@PukkiPies) January 1, 2021

Career probably over for Micky. Genuinely gutted for the bloke https://t.co/qjiF2iF600 — Michael McGovern Superfan (@MagicMoritz) January 1, 2021