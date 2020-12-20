Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Genuinely embarrassed’ – Many Watford fans react to confirmation of managerial appointment

Published

7 mins ago

on

Watford have officially announced Xisco Munoz as their new manager.

The Hornets have acted less than 24 hours after the departure of Vladimir Ivic following their 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town which left the Vicarage Road outfit four points off the automatic promotion places.

Watford have lost just four times in the Championship this season since their relegation last term, but the loss against the Terriers meant it’s just three wins in their previous six league matches.

Munoz has been appointed until the end of the season after leaving leaving his job as manager of Dinamo Tbilisi with immediate effect, just months after winning the Georgian league title earlier this year.

It would appear a rather surprising appointment from Watford, especially with the likes of Slaven Bilic and Danny Cowley both currently unemployed.

The Athletic have confirmed that the 40-year-old will start training with his new players on Tuesday in preparation for Watford’s clash with Championship leaders Norwich on Saturday.

The Watford fans have had their say on the appointment below:


