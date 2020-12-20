‘Genuinely embarrassed’ – Many Watford fans react to confirmation of managerial appointment

Watford have officially announced Xisco Munoz as their new manager.

The Hornets have acted less than 24 hours after the departure of Vladimir Ivic following their 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town which left the Vicarage Road outfit four points off the automatic promotion places.

Watford have lost just four times in the Championship this season since their relegation last term, but the loss against the Terriers meant it’s just three wins in their previous six league matches.

Munoz has been appointed until the end of the season after leaving leaving his job as manager of Dinamo Tbilisi with immediate effect, just months after winning the Georgian league title earlier this year.

It would appear a rather surprising appointment from Watford, especially with the likes of Slaven Bilic and Danny Cowley both currently unemployed.

The Athletic have confirmed that the 40-year-old will start training with his new players on Tuesday in preparation for Watford’s clash with Championship leaders Norwich on Saturday.

The Watford fans have had their say on the appointment below:

Genuinely embarrassed by the actions of the club this weekend, one of the most ludicrous appointments I’ve ever seen, for the first time I don’t have faith in the clubs hierarchy #watfordfc — Aaron 🐝 (@azatampswfc) December 20, 2020

Absolute shambles of a club! — Warren Flanagan (@warrenflanagan) December 20, 2020

At this point I’ve given up caring. Eddie Howe (Watford fan, born in Amersham, proven track record) was available who’d have been perfect, there’s no-one who can justify this appointment – it’s just owners not wanting to be here anymore going cheap. Get out of our club. — James Wylie (@Jameswylie88) December 20, 2020

Who??? Another manager no one has heard of who doesnt even have the coaching badges to manage in the premier league if we ever manage to get near the league again that is — Matt (@hornetmusings) December 20, 2020

Disgraceful. What a pitiful club we have become. Clearly the appointment of foreign managers with no English league experience doesn’t work, with the only English manager we’ve had in the last 5 being anywhere near successful. Claim you care for the fans 😡🤬 — Adam Barker (@Adam_Barker94) December 20, 2020

Will be forced to back the gaffa, but I don’t back the board or the toxic core of players that are still there, shameful 24 hours for Watford — Sean (@Seanslatt3ry) December 20, 2020

From a lifelong Watford fan, this is an embarrassing appointment. A manager with just 11 games experience? Appalling. — Chris White (@cgwOMT) December 20, 2020

Sorry but this is pathetic. Tier 4 is a better Christmas present 😭 — Paul H (@WFCPaulH) December 20, 2020

Utter nonsense. Shambles. Farce. — TW (@Wadfordman) December 20, 2020

