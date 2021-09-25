Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Genuinely a mystery who’s playing where’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans react to emerging team news

Published

7 mins ago

on

Serbian youth international Dejan Tetek makes an unexpected start for the Royals against Middlesbrough this afternoon, as the 19-year-old and Danny Drinkwater come in for injured centre-back pairing Tom Holmes and Michael Morrison.

Both sustained injuries away at Craven Cottage last weekend and were both expected to be missing for his match, although one omission that is a surprise is George Puscas who fails to reclaim his place in the starting lineup despite being the only senior striker available to Veljko Paunovic.

Scott Dann is out of the squad altogether after failing to gain enough fitness to make the bench, despite the centre-back crisis the Royals face, with Michael Stickland available as a more natural option in central defence despite only being 17. Andy Yiadom is likely to start in the centre in their place.

Quiz: Have Reading FC ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18

Have Reading played in the European Cup (Champions League) during their history?

Reading come into this game having won seven points from a possible nine in their three league fixtures since the international break against high-flyers Queens Park Rangers and Fulham and relegation-threatened Peterborough United.

These points could prove to be crucial at the end of the campaign for a side that face a points deduction from the EFL after breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Love the EFL? Want to share your opinions about your club? Get involved by subscribing to FLW TV on Youtube HERE!

Whether this has had any mental impact on the Royals remains to be seen, but they face a side they have taken just one point from a possible 27 from in their past nine meetings, a record they will be desperate to improve today despite injuries throughout the playing squad.

With the team news being released for this early kick-off, we take a look at how a selection of Reading fans have reacted to the lineup.


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who is set to graduate from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Genuinely a mystery who’s playing where’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans react to emerging team news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: