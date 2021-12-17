‘Genuine tears’ – These Charlton Athletic fans react as wait ends for club announcement

Johnnie Jackson was announced as Charlton Athletic’s new permanent manager this afternoon.

The club released a compilation video of Jackson’s best moments at Charlton on Twitter in announcing the appointment which was very well received for the Addicks’ supporters.

The Addicks were languishing in the League One relegation zone when Nigel Adkins was relieved of his duties at the back end of October, with Jackson going on to earn 20 points in nine league games as caretaker manager along with progression into the last 16 of the Papa John’s Trophy and the FA Cup third round.

The decision was a long time coming for Charlton supporters, who on the whole seemed to be in overwhelming support of Jackson getting the job on a permanent basis after the Addicks’ 2-0 win over, then table-topping, Plymouth Argyle in November.

The Pilgrims await Jackson in his first match in the full-time role on Saturday after a five-game winless run, started by the Addicks themselves. Argyle sit sixth compared to Charlton in 11th, with an eight-point cushion on the South Londoners, a defeat would be a crushing blow to the Addicks’ play-off hopes as they dare to dream going into the second half of the campaign.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the best of the reaction from Charlton fans on Twitter as the club announced the appointment this afternoon…

Genuine tears 😭 what a man, so pleased it’s finally sorted! — Paul Crisp (@Crispy_7) December 17, 2021

Was only a matter of time. No one deserves it more than Jacko, legend — Dan (@CAFCKidman) December 17, 2021

JACKSONS AT THE WHEEL! — Samuel (@SamuelGaster) December 17, 2021

I’m not crying, you are. What a video. https://t.co/8j7joyAbcX — Ashleigh Bushnell (@Ashleigh_YG) December 17, 2021

Best Xmas present ever https://t.co/TCPmytQcWH — Liam Gillmore (@liam_gillmore89) December 17, 2021

Honestly this man is pure Charlton DNA 👌🏻 so happy right now!!! https://t.co/jzrJ5GxQiw — Jamie Putland (@putters792) December 17, 2021