After years of regressive plight year-on-year, it's fair to say that the feel-good factor has now been restored in the Welsh capital.

Renewed interest from the club's controversial hierarchy was illuminated with the appointment of highly-regarded Turkish boss Erol Bulut, who has previously held strong positions in his homeland and is held a strong vein for both his managerial and playing career.

He's a straight-talker, an ambitious boss that sets his standards high and demands the maximum.

No secret was made of the transformation that he wanted to conduct this term, and the aura around the Cardiff City Stadium felt contrastingly different to years gone by as the Bluebirds embarked upon an eye-catching summer transfer window.

He leveraged his connections to bring in Greek duo Dimitros Goutas and Manolis Siopis - the latter of whom appears an absolute coup in particular - while Cardiff also pushed the boat out as far as they could under transfer embargo by recruiting some more familiar faces on English shores in the form of Karlan Grant, Josh Bowler and Jonathan Panzo.

Cardiff City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Manolis Siopis Trabzonspor Permanent Dimitrios Goutas Sivasspor Permanent Aaron Ramsey OGC Nice Permanent Yakou Meite Reading FC Permanent Karlan Grant West Brom Loan Ike Ugbo Troyes Loan Jonathan Panzo Nottingham Forest Loan Josh Bowler Nottingham Forest Loan Runar Alex Runarsson Arsenal Loan

The pick of the bunch, though, was Aaron Ramsey, a magical and game-changing return that's promised an upturn in fortunes.

Crucially, the newfound excitement and optimism from the Bluebirds faithful has been vindicated thus far, with a string of positive results as of late propelling them back towards the top-six for the first time in what feels an eternity.

It's got people talking all over; Cardiff have been synonymous with firefighting relegation for the last two years but there's now a palpable feeling outside of capital quarters that they could achieve real success this term.

And pundit Carlton Palmer only has praise and confidence towards Bulut's new-look side, too.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Cardiff City's promotion prospects?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer did acknowledge the limitations regarding where Cardiff can expect to finish, however, he nonetheless remains hopeful of their chances for the rest of the season.

He explained: "We are now approaching the ten-game mark in the Championship, this is the point the league starts to take shape.

"Cardiff sit in the final play-off place in joint-fourth position on 16 points, you have to say that they are, at this moment, genuine promotion contenders.

"I don't think they can challenge for the top two spots but definitely the play-offs, they've won five out of their last six games and are on a terrific run."

Why can Cardiff City remain in promotion contention for the rest of the season?

It's no unusual sight to see teams start brightly and then flitter away, but Palmer is correct in raising the point that the make-up of this division begins to form around this stage and even still, it's hard to see Cardiff deteriorating too much.

In Bulut, they've got a top quality coach who has, unlike those before him had promised, genuinely overhauled the system into something more fluid, more multi-faceted and most importantly, more capable of generating results that will ensure Cardiff's competitiveness at the right end of the table.

They've got more than one way of winning a game, and they've got more than one player capable of winning a game courtesy of the strength, and indeed the strength in depth, that's now been incorporated into this squad.

Ramsey is the star of the show, the creator-in-chief, and while his knee tendon injury setback is an indisputable blow to the side, they've won three of their last four games without him and can call upon the likes of Callum Robinson and Rubin Colwill.

Cardiff are blessed with talented options in virtually every area of the pitch now, too.

Jak Alnwick has enjoyed a real redemption between the sticks, Jamilu Collins, Mark McGuinness, Goutas and Perry Ng is a strong defensive core, the midfield now has the perfect balance of industry, athleticism and composure in possession, and then in the wide areas you've got Grant hitting top form and Ollie Tanner emerging as a sensational break-out star - not to menton the likes of Callum O'Dowda, Yakou Meite, Bowler and Robinson either.

Up top, it's a bit more scarce and Ike Ugbo's recent drought has put supporters on alert, but the goals are flowing from all over the pitch for Cardiff and that should tide them over until January when the embargo is lifted and they'll be able to spend fees again.

With a manager finally worth backing, there's little doubt that they will and that could just prove the difference for whether Cardiff finish the top-six come the end of the campaign.

If they keep doing what they're doing, they've got every chance of making what appeared a faint ambition a firm reality.