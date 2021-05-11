‘Genuine concerns’ – Reliable journalist delivers worrying Sheffield Wednesday transfer update amid Dejphon Chansiri uncertainty

Dejphon Chansiri may be forced into selling some of Sheffield Wednesday’s most valuable assets this summer, according to Dom Howson of Yorkshire Live.

The Owls are facing the prospect of a tricky few months after suffering relegation from the Championship over the weekend.

Financial woe has been a familiar tale at Hillsborough in recent years with a points deduction of six points proving decisive in this season’s disappointment.

As a result the club are looking to adjust to life in League One with a number of high-profile players due to leave the club at the end of their contracts.

But according to Howson, Chansiri’s financial predicament may even lead to some of the club’s other stars being sold on to raise valuable funds.

Speaking on the Singing The Blues Podcast, Howson said: “I think when you’re looking at the bigger picture, that’s where there’s a lot of worry for Wednesday fans right now and I’ve said here a number of times that where I have got some sympathy for [Dejphon] Chansiri is that he has been propping up the football club single-handedly by himself.

“But you have to say that the revenue hit that they’re going to take now from relegation, there are genuine concerns about his ability to continue financing the football club and there’s no sign of him walking away or looking to sell up, but Wednesday, I think this summer, when it comes to some of their playing assets, such as Josh Windass, Barry Bannan, Dominic Iorfa, those three players who are under contract for next year.

“I tell you what, if they get some decent offers on the table, for any of their players, they’re going to have to seriously look at it this summer to again try and make ends meet.”

The verdict

It’s a worrying time to be a Sheffield Wednesday supporter.

Relegation to League One could be the least of their worries if Dejphon Chansiri is going to struggle to fund the club through a potential promotion push next term.

As it stands there seems to be a genuine feeling that the club could lose some of their top stars with clubs in the Championship watching on with interest as the situation at Hillsborough unfolds.