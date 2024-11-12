Leeds United are among the teams that have taken an interest in Gent left-back Archie Brown, having previously been linked with the player.

TEAMtalk also believes Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the mix for the full-back, along with other Premier League teams, with the left-sided player potentially set for a return to English football during the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old spent the early stages of his career at Derby County, before he was poached by Swiss side Lausanne-Sport.

He then moved on to Belgian top-tier outfit Gent in 2023 - and has been able to establish himself as a key player for his current team - also representing England at a youth international level recently after shining at a domestic level.

His contract with Wouter Vrancken's side doesn't expire until 2027 and with this in mind, any team who is keen to sign him during the January window will have to fork out a considerable amount for him.

The player is only 22, already has plenty of senior experience under his belt and has a long-term contract, putting the Belgian outfit in an ideal position to demand a considerable amount for the young defender when the January window opens in less than two months.

Archie Brown's career appearance record Team Appearances Derby County U18 40 Derby County U23 25 Derby County YL 6 Lausanne-Sport 43 Team Vaud U21 4 Gent 64 (Figures correct as of November 12th, 2024)

Leeds United face a huge amount of competition to sign Archie Brown

Leeds are one of the teams that are believed to be interested in the player - and that's no surprise considering they have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old before.

However, it has been reported by TEAMtalk that they won't be able to win the race for the player until they are promoted back to the Premier League.

The Whites raised plenty of money in the summer through player sales, but they must be wary of PSR rules and as a Championship side, they may not be able to lure the player to Elland Road.

There are some top-flight teams interested in the defender though, with TEAMtalk reporting that Enzo Maresca's Blues, Spurs, Brentford and West Ham are all interested.

The Blues are thought to be keeping tabs on him from a distance. The Irons, meanwhile, could be one of Brown's main suitors, as long-term admirers of the player.

Leeds United could benefit from Archie Brown in the future

Leeds have a couple of decent options at left-back.

Junior Firpo has been an important player both defensively and going forward since the Whites' relegation - and keeping hold of him for the long term could be ideal.

But his contract expires next year and it's unclear whether he will put pen to paper on a new deal, regardless of whether Leeds are promoted or not.

With this in mind, and the fact Sam Byram is unlikely to be a key player for the long term at Elland Road, Brown could be a shrewd addition.

With the top-tier experience he has, it would be a real boost for the West Yorkshire side if they were able to bring him in at some point.