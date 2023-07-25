There is a case to be made that not only did Southampton's appointment of Nathan Jones as manager to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl cost them their spot in the Premier League, but their January recruitment did as well.

The Saints wasted millions on players that didn't make too much of an impact for the most part, with one of those particular flops being Paul Onuachu.

Southampton splashed out the best part of £15.8 million on the striker from Belgian outfit Genk, having struck 17 times in 22 outings for them in the first half of the 2022-23 season.

The 6 ft 7 in target man failed to make an impression at the Saints though, going 11 games without scoring until the end of the season, and now it looks as though he will not be in new head coach Russell Martin's plans going forward.

Which clubs have been linked with moves for Southampton's Paul Onuachu?

Despite his goalless stint with Southampton in the second half of last season, Onuachu's goal record previously for Genk has made him a target for several clubs this summer - not just in Europe but in other continents too.

In early June the rumour mill started to be active regarding the giant Nigerian, with Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri claiming that Saudi Arabia outfit Al-Taawoun, Galatasaray of Turkey and Bundesliga side Union Berlin - who will play Champions League football this coming season - were all keen.

And a few weeks ago, local south coast reports indicated that other German clubs were in the mix for Onuachu's services, including Augsburg and Stuttgart as well as Borussia Monchengladbach, whilst his former club Genk were also monitoring a potential deal which could see him return to his former club.

Onuachu has only just returned to first-team training with Southampton this summer, but the expectation is that he will depart St Mary's Stadium by the end of the transfer window, whether that be on a permanent deal or a loan.

What has Genk's manager said about potentially re-signing Paul Onuachu from Southampton?

Genk are one of the clubs that are said to be in the running to sign Onuachu this summer, and that is no surprise considering he was lethal in the Belgian Pro League for them, scoring 85 times in 134 appearances in all competitions.

Their head coach Wouter Vrancken has casted doubt over a potential return to the Cegeka Arena though for the towering centre-forward, citing the lack of finances compared to some of their own rivals in Belgium as a reason why a deal may struggle to be struck.

“That depends on him, doesn’t it?” Vrancken said on a potential comeback to Genk for Onuachu, per Het Laatste Nieuws.

“He was sold for around €18m (£15 million); I believe – I’m not aware of those numbers. The bottom line is that we don’t want to trade in that category, no.

“Bonsu Baah (a summer signing from Sarpsborg in Norway for around €5.2 million) was also a solid investment, but that’s about the limit for us.

"Antwerp and Club (Brugge) can go to double that.”

It appears that the most likely way that Onuachu will return to Genk this summer is on loan, and Vrancken has certainly not ruled out a deal being struck as long as the striker wants to return.