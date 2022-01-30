Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hull City

‘Genius’, ‘Outstanding throughout’ – Plenty of Hull City fans react to key man’s performance following Swansea City victory

The Shota Arveladze era got off to the perfect start yesterday as two early Hull City goals separated them and Swansea City at the MKM Stadium.

There was perhaps a sense of nervousness before the game due to the dismissal of Grant McCann, who had managed to get the Tigers playing well prior to his dismissal but was forced to make way for Arveladze.

Still, there was also excitement in East Yorkshire due to recent events, with Acun Ilicali formally taking ownership of the club last week and their embargo lifted with the Turkish businessman paying off the previous ownership’s loan, meaning they will be able to pay transfer fees for signings for the remainder of this window and beyond.

Things got even better for the second-tier outfit yesterday afternoon as Brandon Fleming drilled in an inch-perfect cross for Tom Eaves to tap home in the fifth minute – getting the new manager off to the best possible start.

And a second following 12 minutes later, with Premier League-linked star Keane Lewis-Potter converting George Honeyman’s cross to kill Swansea’s morale and all but secure the three points.

One man in particular was picked out for praise by the club’s official Twitter account in Fleming, who made his first start of the season and just his second appearance of the 2021/22 campaign after coming off the bench in McCann’s last game against AFC Bournemouth.

But did the Tigers’ fans agree with their assessment? We take a look at what some had to say about the 22-year-old’s display.


