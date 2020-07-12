Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Genius’, ‘King’ – These Leeds United fans heap praise on individual after crucial Swansea City win

Published

1 hour ago

on

Leeds United picked up a massive three points against Swansea City this afternoon thanks to a late goal from Pablo Hernandez.

The Spaniard has been the main man at Elland Road over the past few years and his influence since the restart has been huge, despite the midfielder having to predominantly start on the bench because of fitness issues.

However, he was a half-time sub at the Liberty Stadium after a mixed opening 45 minutes from the Whites and he played his part as Marcelo Bielsa’s men gradually took control.

And, they were rewarded for that with Hernandez’s late goal, with the playmaker finding the bottom corner after a Luke Ayling pull back, even if he didn’t catch it cleanly.

Nobody connected with Leeds cared though, with the win moving them six points clear of third with just three games to play, meaning promotion now seems inevitable.

Here’s some of the reaction to the role Hernandez had in the win from Twitter…


