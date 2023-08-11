Leeds United were on the brink of a defeat against Cardiff City in their opening match of the 2023-24 Championship season - until Crysencio Summerville saved them.

Daniel Farke's first competitive game in charge was going all wrong at half-time as United found themselves 2-0 down, but Liam Cooper's header early in the second half restored parity before Summerville struck a stoppage time equaliser.

Following a 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup, it is back to league action for the Whites this Saturday as they take on Birmingham City at St Andrew's - let's look at the predicted starting 11 that Farke will most likely choose.

GK - Illan Meslier

It was a little bit of a surprise last week that Meslier was in-between the sticks against Cardiff - it was expected that he would depart this summer and that is why Karl Darlow was signed from Newcastle.

The Frenchman remains at Elland Road though and until a move is sorted then it looks as though he is Farke's first-choice stopper.

RB - Luke Ayling

Luke Ayling recently made his 250th appearance for Leeds United.

It looked as though Farke may have a new right-back in through the door this week in Max Aarons, but his u-turn to join Bournemouth means that it's likely Ayling keeps his place.

The experienced defender was caught well out of position for Cardiff's opening goal on Sunday and a better performance will be needed from the 31-year-old.

CB - Charlie Cresswell

With Liam Cooper sidelined for eight weeks with a ruptured plantar fascia, it gives the chance for Cresswell to come in and stake his claim for a spot in the starting 11.

It will be too soon for Tottenham loanee Joe Rodon to be thrown in to start you'd imagine, so Cresswell - an academy graduate who has come off the back of a loan spell with Millwall last season - should get his chance to impress.

CB - Pascal Struijk

Cresswell will likely be the partner for Struijk, who played in a left-footed centre-back pairing with Cooper against Cardiff.

You would expect the Dutchman to be one of Leeds' better players this season due to his Premier League experience but with the likes of Nat Phillips being targeted, he could perhaps be used at left-back later on in the campaign.

LB - Leo Hjelde

Leeds are somewhat lacking at left-back - Junior Firpo is out injured and so is the versatile Stuart Dallas, so Hjelde came in to start against Cardiff.

The 19-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham United so has Championship experience and it is now his spot in the starting 11 to lose.

CM - Archie Gray

17-year-old Gray looked mature beyond his years in his first competitive Leeds start last weekend.

Big things are expected of Gray and you can expect the teenager to keep his spot in the starting 11.

CM - Ethan Ampadu

Alongside Gray once again will be Ampadu - Leeds do not have a lot of depth in this area but Ampadu will be a sure-fire starter this season.

The Wales international had a comfortable debut against the Bluebirds and will have a battle on his hands against Birmingham's talented, energetic midfield.

RW - Ian Poveda

With Crysencio Summerville sidelined for a few weeks with a groin strain, Poveda could carry on his unlikely renaissance at Elland Road.

The tricky winger failed to impress on loan at Blackpool last season but given a chance by Farke in pre-season, the 23-year-old looks in-line to get a start due to Summerville's injury.

AM - Luis Sinisterra

Despite being an out and out winger, tricky Colombian attacker Sinisterra played in a more central attacking midfield role against Cardiff.

It's likely that he will continue to be utilised in that position with no real fit and available option to take his place, but you'd back him to get on the scoresheet sooner rather than later.

LW - Daniel James

If it wasn't for injuries and Wilfried Gnonto's situation, James may be on the bench this weekend against Birmingham.

However, the Welsh international is likely to be out on the left again where he will need to prove a point to Farke as there are other options when fully fit that will likely come in for him.

ST - Joe Gelhardt

Gelhardt joined Sunderland from Leeds United on a short-term loan in January.

With Willy Gnonto refusing to play against Shrewsbury, the Italian will surely not be considered to start against City - even though he is back in training with the squad.

It will therefore be a good opportunity for Gelhardt to stake his claim following his midweek goal against Salop - he has played a lot in the Premier League in cameo substitute appearances but this would be a new challenge.