Highlights Fringe players at Leeds United need development loans to gain first-team experience and reach their potential under Farke's plans.

Loan exits like Gelhardt and Monteiro could benefit Leeds if they impress elsewhere, as they aim for more consistent playing time.

Gelhardt's versatility may secure him a future spot on the team, while Monteiro seeks senior level playing time through a lower league loan.

Leeds United are expected to be a strong side again in the 2024/25 Championship season, but there are still a few fringe players who are unlikely to be a consistent part of Daniel Farke's first-team plans.

Those players require a vital development loan this summer, in order to gain first-team experience. If they are to reach their potential, then there is little use of them being fringe players and behind many others in the pecking order.

Loan clauses negatively impacted the club last year but there appear to be fewer issues on that front this summer. If Leeds can keep a core of a team together, then there remain players wanting to experience senior football or win game time elsewhere if they are struggling to get into Farke's plans consistently.

Jack Harrison, Darko Gyabi, Sonny Perkins, Sam Greenwood, and Rasmus Kristensen have sealed loan exits, but there could still be more to come this summer, despite the squad looking much thinner in numbers at the time of writing.

There are some prospects within the ranks at Elland Road who could benefit from a season away on loan to further their development, and FLW looks into two of the last remaining players who could feasibly head out on loan below.

Joe Gelhardt

Had Leeds achieved promotion through the Championship play-offs, Joe Gelhardt’s exit from the club would surely have been accelerated. Last season, the 22-year-old has been cast out of the starting picture by Farke and has every right to feel hard done by.

Gelhardt's long-term future in West Yorkshire is unclear, with his development stalling over the last couple of seasons. However, there is talent there, and the club could instead seek a loan in order to get his career back on track, with the idea of utilising him in 2025/26 instead; alternatively, they could move him on for an increased transfer fee if he impresses.

Joe Gelhardt's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Wigan Athletic U-18 5 5 0 Wigan Athletic 21 1 0 Leeds United U-21 31 20 6 Leeds United 54 3 5 Sunderland (loan) 20 3 3

Gelhardt has reached a crossroads, having previously benefitted from a second tier loan before. With three years left on his Leeds contract, it is paramount that a deal is struck in the upcoming transfer window to secure the forward first-team football next season, and to help him further realise his potential with regular second tier gametime.

Of course, he could be used as a versatile forward, capable of playing off the right-hand flank or as a second-striker/attacking midfielder, but his place in the pecking order is incredibly far down in most forward areas, due to Leeds' strength in depth in attack.

Diogo Monteiro

For a time, it looked as though Diogo Monteiro was likeliest to be the next centre-back to break into the first-team after Charlie Cresswell. Cresswell has since moved on, but James Debayo appears to be the player who is now top of the youth products pile in the centre-back pecking order.

If Monteiro is to kick on and to break through in the coming seasons, then it would represent a debut for Leeds' 2023 January signing from Servette, with the centre-back joining on a three-and-a-half year deal on transfer deadline day.

The Portuguese youth international fits into the philosophy Farke is attempting to implement at Leeds and is a capable ball-player at the heart of the defence. The losses of Cooper and Cresswell could have seen a space open up this summer for one of their U-21 centre-backs, which could well have been Monteiro.

However, for now, he is behind Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon, Max Wöber and Debayo. That highlights the need for vital minutes at senior level, as opposed to being fast-tracked into Farke's plans. The defender has impressed in the U-21 team and now needs to prove his level in the men's game with a loan lower down the pyramid in the EFL to fulfill his potential.