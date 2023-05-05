Sunderland will go into the final day of the 2022-23 Championship season with a chance of making the play-offs - and that is despite having their main talisman in Ross Stewart missing for half of the season.

The Black Cats know that defeating Preston North End at Deepdale on Monday will give them a chance of finishing in the top six, but they'd need one of Millwall or Coventry to drop points to do so.

It has been some achievement for Tony Mowbray to even get the Wearsiders in this position with a generally young squad, which has been rebuilt over the last few years and led by young owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Smart recruitment over the summer saw Sunderland put together an exciting squad for the campaign - let's see how they have all got on as we rate them out of 10.

Dan Ballard - 8/10

Having spent the last two seasons climbing the EFL ladder with Blackpool and then Millwall, the Black Cats made a significant investment in Arsenal centre-back Ballard.

The 23-year-old has really impressed when fit - he missed a large chunk of the season with a fractured foot and is now out with a hamstring problem but when he has been in the team he has been a force at the back.

Leon Dajaku - 4/10

Following his loan spell from Union Berlin last season, Dajaku signed a permanent deal with the club despite his inconsistent performances in League One.

The German didn't feature much under Mowbray however in the first half of the season and was instead shipped off to St. Gallen of Switzerland on loan in January.

Jack Clarke - 9/10

Another player who was on loan last season, Clarke was snapped up permanently by Sunderland over the summer and his game has come on leaps and bounds in 2022-23.

Showing exactly why he has been so highly-rated since he was a teenager, Clarke has so far scored eight times and assisted 10 goals in the Championship this season and is up there as one of the clubs players of the season.

Aji Alese - 7/10

Continuing the club's recruitment policy of young and hungry players, Alese has been solid enough at both centre-back and left-back when called upon this season.

Appearing 23 times in all competitions, the ex-West Ham man hasn't been seen since the beginning of March due to a thigh injury but there is definitely more to come next season.

Alex Bass - 4/10

Brought in as a backup goalkeeping option, it would perhaps be unfair to grade Bass properly due to his lack of game-time.

He has been restricted to two cup appearances and will continue next season as an understudy to Anthony Patterson you would imagine.

Jewison Bennette - 5/10

Eyebrows were raised when Sunderland snapped up Costa Rica international starlet Bennette in the summer after a prolonged pursuit, but it appears that he is still getting settled in to English football.

Mowbray has been reluctant to call upon him but he has showed flashes of brilliance with three goal contributions in 18 appearances - you'd imagine though with a full pre-season under his belt with the Black Cats that Bennette could be useful next season.

Abdoullah Ba - 6/10

Owner Louis-Dreyfus used his knowledge of the French market to bring Ba to the club in the summer from Le Havre, but he is another youngster who has taken time to bed into the system.

Clearly a talent as he's a French under-20 international, Ba has started to feature more often at the back end of the season and was the match-winner against Norwich City back in March - his contributions are getting better and he can only improve.

Pierre Ekwah - 6/10

With no experience of senior football before his January switch to Sunderland from West Ham, Ekwah wasn't always going to be an immediate starter at the club.

Mowbray is giving him more minutes in recent weeks though and the 21-year-old is showing some promising signs, so 2023-24 could be big for the Frenchman - especially if Edouard Michut doesn't sign permanently.

Isaac Lihadji - 4/10

A France under-21 international, winger Lihadji was brought in back in January but has played just five times off the bench so far.

He looks to be another one that could be a bit better with a pre-season at the club under his belt.

Joe Anderson - 4/10

Everton's under-21's skipper came into the fold in January and has acted as cover for the left-hand side of defence, making three cameo appearances so far.

It's hard to judge Anderson right now though so he will get a standard 4/10 until next season.

Ellis Simms - 7/10

Brought in as competition for Ross Stewart at the end of July, Simms ended up leading the line himself after the Scotsman's September injury.

Having suffered with a mid-season injury himself, Simms did well to score seven goals from 17 appearances before Everton recalled him - had he remained at the club for the rest of the campaign there's no doubt he would've been one of the top scorers in the division.

Edouard Michut - 7/10

If you've played eight times for PSG so far in your career then you must have something about you, and Michut definitely does.

He has blown hot and cold during his time at Sunderland so far and he wasn't seen as much until the end of 2022, but he has started to influence matches more in 2023 and with a purchase option included in his loan deal, we could see him sign on a permanent basis this summer.

Amad Diallo - 9/10

Diallo's talent is undeniable and Sunderland pulled off a coup to get the Ivorian to the Stadium of Light.

The 20-year-old winger has been a key part of Sunderland's success this season with 12 goals to his name, and it's just a shame that he will not be coming back for another season if promotion isn't obtained.

Joe Gelhardt - 6/10

In fairness to Gelhardt, he has been somewhat thrown in at the deep end following a season-ending injury to Stewart where lots of the goalscoring burden and expectation has been placed on his shoulders.

Netting just three goals in 17 outings means that Gelhardt can't be rated too highly, but his overall contributions to matches aside from finding the back of the net have also helped the club to good results.