Gavin Kilkenny opens up about what he would like next season following Bournemouth’s promotion

Gavin Kilkenny started the season as a key part of Bournemouth’s team having a part to play in their early success during this campaign.

However as the season progressed, the 22-year-old started to fall out of favour and ended the season with just 18 appearances under his belt – his feature on the final day of the season being his first since December.

With the likes of Lewis Cook, Todd Cantwell and Jefferson Lerma also in the side, the midfielder was forced to watch from the sidelines and although a loan move to Blackpool in January was thought to be close, it didn’t happen meaning his game time was limited.

Now the Cherries have achieved promotion to the top flight, the young player looks likely to move further down the pecking order and the player feels a loan move may be the way forward as he admitted to the Irish Examiner (via Daily Echo): “Ultimately you have to be realistic.

“With Bournemouth going into the Premier League, a lot of people are asking if I’m going on loan and that’s probably what I’m thinking now.

“I tried to go previously but they wouldn’t let me. Maybe they were right because I’ve seen a lot of loans not work out.

“It can be tough going on loan but I’ve two years left on my contract and, at 22, I’m at an age where a loan would be good for me.

“Even if it’s a case of going away for a year or six months, coming back and then playing, that’s an ideal situation.”

Reflecting on his side’s promotion, Kilkenny felt proud of his achievements but would’ve liked to have played a bigger part as he said: “There was great excitement on the last few days with the promotion.

“I hadn’t played too many games up until then, so obviously it was brilliant and there was a sense of frustration that I probably wasn’t as part of it as I would have liked.

“But you can’t forget that I played a lot towards the start of the season and a lot of people reminded me when we got promoted. A lot of the coaching staff were brilliant and they said you were a big part of it.

“It was nice to get the last game, it was probably a little bit of a reward from the manager for staying when I wasn’t playing. I tried not to let standards drop. It was nice to get that little reward at the end when we went up.”

The midfielder is looking ahead to next season positively and hoping to impress as he added: “I think you always go into pre-season looking to impress. That always does you no harm. I’m contracted to Bournemouth for another two years.

“If I impress, it’s good for the future. Ultimately you have to be realistic as well. I might have to go on loan.

“If a [first team] chance came around to play, I wouldn’t rule out playing in the Premier League next season with Bournemouth.

“[It’s] something I have to be realistic about as well. I’ll weight it up closer to the time. I’m looking at both sides.”

The Verdict:

It’s a shame that opportunities in the first team ran dry for Kilkenny because he started the season very well and had a great impact on the team.

However, like he says himself, with Bournemouth looking to the Premier League next year, the 22-year-old needs to be realistic and if a loan move is what grants him playing time then that is an option he should be keen to take.

Furthermore, it seems as though the managers and coaches at the club care about his development and see his potential so surely they too will see the benefit in the right loan move to ensure the player carries on developing rather than keeps a bench warm.

With two years still left on his contract, there is no harm in him going out on loan now then returning to the club with the opportunity to take his chance soon.