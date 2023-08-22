Birmingham City and Reading have expressed interest in Bournemouth midfielder Gavin Kilkenny.

According to Football Insider, the pair are admirers of the Irishman, who spent last season on loan at Stoke City and Charlton Athletic.

During both spells, either side of January, the 23-year-old was used sporadically. He appeared eight times for the Addicks and just on half as many occasions in the Potteries.

Kilkenny made the switch to the south coast as a 16-year-old, eventually making his senior Bournemouth debut three years later in a dull 0-0 draw against Forest Green Rovers in the EFL Cup.

He subsequently spent the rest of the 2019/20 season in the youth setup but played his part in the following campaign. The defensive midfielder started 13 times as the Cherries sealed their Premier League return.

However, once in the top flight, Kilkenny was deemed surplus to requirements and shipped out on loan.

His impressive pre-season this time around has earned the 23-year-old a spot on the bench for each of their two outings term, and sides are starting to sniff for his signature.

Birmingham want Gavin Kilkenny at St Andrews

Birmingham have registered their interest in Kilkenny, hoping that their Championship status will be enough to tempt the Irish asset.

Bournemouth’s number 26 would be the latest to join the Blues’ admirable list of new summer recruits.

Boss John Eustace has added talent across the pitch. His defence has been bolstered by the additions of Dion Sanderson, Lee Buchanan and Ethan Laird.

City’s new-look attack also looks promising, with Koji Myoshi, who netted his first in blue last weekend, Tyler Roberts, Keshi Anderson and Kilkenny’s former teammate Sikiri Dembele signing the dotted line.

The signings have settled well and helped Birmingham amass seven points from their first three league games.

Kilkenny will not be guaranteed game time, despite Eustace’s desire to play with two defensive midfielders.

Ivan Sunjic and Krystian Bielik have proved a solid pairing so far this season; however, the grueling nature of the Championship will see the manager tinker with the side, and give opportunities to fringe players on a regular basis.

Can Reading lure Gavin Kilkenny to League One?

Ruben Selles’ Reading side are the other potential suitors and could certainly persuade Kilkenny with the allure of frequent game time.

20-year-old Charlie Savage has been the only mainstay in Berkshire outfit’s midfield this term, as the other position has been split between Lewis Wing and 34-year-old Sam Hutchinson.

Selles’ side have disappointed at points but also shown glimpses of what they can become. They have won two and lost two in the league, and currently sit 13th - with the new boss placing lots of faith in academy players.

Despite Reading’s mixed start to life back in the third tier, they could arise as the more attractive of the two prospects in Kilkenny’s eyes.

How close is Gavin Kilkenny to leaving Bournemouth?

If it is game time that Kilkenny craves, then the exit door looks to be the Irishman’s only logical option.

Bournemouth's strongest area is arguably their midfield, due to its depth. Star man Phillip Billing is a mainstay in the middle and penned a new four-year deal yesterday. Former Blackburn man Joe Rothwell has, so far, been chosen as his partner.

Furthermore, there is still a wealth of talent to return in the coming weeks. Once Lewis Cook makes comes back, and new recruits Alex Scott and Tyler Adams start to amalgamate minutes, Kilkenny’s route to first-team football with the Cherries will be all but blocked.

The 23-year-old still has two years left on his contract at The Vitality Stadium, which means Bournemouth will want to be compensated should he depart - though it might be a nominal fee.