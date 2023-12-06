Highlights Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has impressed since joining the club and has played a crucial role in their unbeaten run.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Bazunu, but journalist Dean Jones questions whether he would be happy as a backup goalkeeper.

Southampton may not be worried about losing Bazunu in January, but they could be vulnerable in the summer if they don't get promoted.

Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has been linked with a move away from the club.

Bazunu joined the Saints from Manchester City last summer for a fee of £12 million, potentially rising to £15 million, and he has impressed since his arrival at St Mary's.

It was a tough first season for Bazunu last year as Southampton were relegated from the Premier League, but he has remained the club's number one goalkeeper this campaign, and he has kept four clean sheets in 19 appearances so far.

The 21-year-old has played a crucial role in the Saints' current 11-game unbeaten run which has seen them move up to fourth in the Championship table, eight points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and nine points behind leaders Leicester City.

Bazunu's form has reportedly attracted attention from elsewhere, and with January fast approaching, we rounded up all the latest news on his future.

Tottenham Hotspur plotting move

A report from Football Insider last month claimed that Tottenham Hotspur were keeping tabs on Bazunu.

Bazunu is said to be viewed as a "top prospect" by the Spurs recruitment team, fitting the profile of player the club are looking to invest in.

The Republic of Ireland international reportedly first emerged on Spurs' radar last season, and scouts have been "hugely impressed" with his development.

However, journalist Dean Jones has questioned whether Bazunu would be happy to make the move to North London to be second choice behind Guglielmo Vicario.

"With Bazunu, I don't really know what the process would be there if Tottenham were to be looking down that avenue," Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

"We look at Arsenal and you see it doesn't benefit anybody to have two people challenging legitimately for the same shirt.

"Does Bazunu want to go in and be a number two to Vicario? I'm not sure.

"That'd be up to the player to dictate but yeah, Tottenham do obviously need a new backup goalkeeper at some point soon.

"So I guess it would make sense that maybe they would look to someone in the Championship."

Related Key factor could prevent Everton from sealing Southampton transfer agreement: View The Toffees may be able to afford to sign the goalkeeper, but the player's potential stance may be a barrier to them getting this deal over the line.

Carlton Palmer makes claim

Speaking exclusively to Football League World last week, Palmer said that Southampton should not be worried about losing Bazunu in January, but he believes they could be vulnerable in the summer if they do not get promoted.

"Spurs and Everton are keeping tabs on Southampton's Irish international goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu," Palmer said.

"Gavin, only 21, is Southampton's first choice goalkeeper and has a promising future ahead of him.

"Southampton remain fourth in the championship after drawing at Huddersfield at the weekend.

"Despite coming under some criticism from certain sections of the supporters, Bazunu has the backing of his managers.

"Both Spurs and Everton have sent scouts in recent weeks to watch his progress.

"Bazunu signed for Saints in June 2022 for a fee in the region of £12 million and is under contract for the summer of 2027.

"So Southampton will not be unduly concerned about the interest that is around him.

"They won't be worried about losing his services.

"It is unlikely Spurs and Everton will part with the kind of money Southampton would be looking for, for the goalkeeper to sit on their bench.

"Should Southampton not get promoted at the end of the season, this situation could be revisited."