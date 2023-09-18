After an impressive season on loan at Portsmouth in 2021/22, Southampton decided they liked what they saw when it came to Gavin Bazunu.

So much so that the Saints were willing to pay an eight-figure fee for his services, the details of which we will get into later, despite the youngster having never played above League One level.

Bazunu's first season for the club was hardly a success, given the club suffered relegation to the Championship, but there is no doubt he has plenty of talent and potential.

With the Saints playing in the Championship this season, it could be the perfect place for him to show what he can do.

Having said that, below, we've looked at all aspects of Bazunu's career at present, from his current weekly wage to how long he has left on his current contract.

What is Gavin Bazunu's weekly wage at Southampton?

Now, of course, clubs and players do not make these figures official. Therefore, to do this, we have used Capology.

We must stress, though, that while some of their figures are verified some are purely estimates.

As per Capology, then, Bazunu is estimated to earn a gross weekly salary of £20,000.

Translated to a full year, this would mean that Bazunu earns a gross annual figure of £1,040,000.

What is Gavin Bazunu's contract situation?

That salary is certainly a healthy one for a young Championship goalkeeper, and Bazunu is tied down on that deal for quite some time.

Indeed, following his arrival from Manchester City last summer, the Republic of Ireland international signed a five-year deal at the St Mary's Stadium, which still has nearly four seasons to run.

The 21-year-old is contracted to Southampton until the summer of 2027.

How much did Gavin Bazunu cost Southampton?

Having made the move from Man City to Southampton last summer, City were not willing to allow one of the bright talents to depart on the cheap.

Therefore, Southampton paid quite a substantial fee for Bazunu's signature, especially considering he had not played a Premier League game prior to signing for the club.

The media suggest that the Saints paid a reported transfer fee of £12 million for the Republic of Ireland international, with the potential for the fee to rise to £15 million with add-ons.

How many international caps does Gavin Bazunu have?

Having been a full international for the Republic of Ireland since the age of 19, Bazunu has accumulated a lot of international caps quickly.

Indeed, to date, the 21-year-old has 18 senior Republic of Ireland appearances to his name.

What is Gavin Bazunu's current predicted transfer value?

When it comes to predicting a player's transfer value, it can come down to a variety of factors, many of which are discussed above.

In coming up with this valuation, though, we have relied heavily upon the fee Southampton paid for Bazunu just one year ago.

Given that Bazunu has suffered a relegation since, which whilst may not have hugely harmed his personal reputation, does affect transfer value nevertheless.

However, with four years remaining on his contract, and plenty of potential yet to be fulfilled, we think that Bazunu's predicted transfer value would be somewhere between £15-20 million at this stage.

As of 18th September, Football Transfers' expected transfer value metric (xTV) has the keeper currently worth €24.1 million (£20.7m).