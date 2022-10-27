Gassan Ahadme update emerges ahead of Ipswich Town’s clash with Charlton Athletic

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has revealed that Gassan Ahadme is still a couple of weeks away from being able to get back on the grass despite making some progress in his road to recovery.

The forward sustained a foot fracture during the Blues’ 2-1 defeat to Plymouth Argyle last month.

Signed by Ipswich in the summer transfer window, Ahadme made his debut for the club in their clash with Accrington Stanley and has since gone on to feature on two further occasions in the third-tier.

In the absence of the 21-year-old, the Blues have managed to win five of their last six league games.

McKenna’s side backed up their recent victory over Derby County by sealing all three points in their showdown with Port Vale earlier this week.

Currently second in League One, Ipswich will climb to the top of the standings if they beat Charlton Athletic on Saturday as Plymouth are not set to play until Monday.

Ahead of the club’s trip to The Valley, McKenna has shared a brief update on Ahadme.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, the Ipswich boss said: “I don’t have a very strong update on that one.

“He’s shown some improvement in the bone recovery, but it has not fully healed yet.

“It will be another couple of weeks yet before he [is] back on the grass in a meaningful way.”

The Verdict

Whereas the news that Ahadme has shown some improvement is encouraging, he still clearly has a long way to go before being fit enough to feature again for Ipswich.

When he is eventually available for selection, the forward will be determined to force his way into the Blues’ starting eleven.

Certainly not short of attacking options, McKenna will be hoping that the likes of Freddie Ladapo, Kayden Jackson and Tyreece John-Jules will be able to deliver the goods in the club’s upcoming fixtures.

Having managed to provide seven direct goal contributions in the third-tier during his fledgling career, it will be interesting to see whether Ahadme will play a key role in Ipswich’s push for promotion.

