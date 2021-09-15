Gassan Ahadme issues frank message on his form at Portsmouth at the moment

Portsmouth striker Gassan Ahadme enjoyed an excellent pre-season, scoring eight times in four games, which included goals against Bristol City and Luton Town.

The 20-year-old joined Pompey on loan in the summer from Norwich City, after The Canaries had beaten a whole host of European clubs to land his signature in 2019.

Struggling to transfer his pre-season promise into the new League One campaign, Ahadme is yet to find the back of the next in four league games, and an additional two cup games.

Speaking to The News about his start to life on the south coast, Ahadme said: “I’ve noticed the difference between pre-season and the league. There is more rhythm, small details and the tactical details. That’s the difference.

“I have felt it and I am sure that, with time, I can show the level that I showed in the pre-season.

“The thing I have been struggling most is tactically, I have been a bit lost in the last games. “I would say physically I am really good, I train really hard and feel really good – but the main thing is tactically, I would say.” The verdict Goals have been a big problem for Portsmouth this season, with Pompey scoring the fewest amount of goals in the top half of the division. Ahadme’s pre-season meant that he went into the new campaign with very high expectations next to his name, and whilst he is yet to return a goal, he offers a lot more than just converting chances. His ability to hold the ball up and bring others into play, coupled with his intelligent runs in behind, makes it very difficult for defenders to track him. A league goal will certainly settle him down.