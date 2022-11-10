Gary Sweet sends Nathan Jones message following 49-year-old’s Luton Town departure

Luton Town CEO Gary Sweet has thanked Nathan Jones for the “fantastic memories” he has helped to create at the football club.

Sweet, whose comments are found in Luton’s confirmation article of Jones’ departure to Southampton, had a very good relationship with the 49-year-old.

As per a tweet from John Percy, Luton are set to generate a fee around the £4 million mark in a compensation package for Jones, as well as Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan.

Speaking to the Championship club’s media about Jones’ departure and thanking the Welshman for his services, Gary Sweet said: “We would like to thank Nathan for what he has brought to our club over 303 matches, which is the third most of any Luton manager.

“Together with his staff, and of course the brilliant group of players he has nurtured for the best part of six and a half years, he has given us some fantastic memories and a team to be constantly proud of.

“We all wish him well in his new role and thank Southampton for the way in which everything has been handled. They have acted in a most professional manner since first making their approach to us, as has Nathan.

“The events have panned out exactly as described over the last few days and we appreciate it’s highly frustrating to watch, but we would rather it be transparent and, genuinely, the formalities only came to a conclusion in the early hours of this morning. Until then, there remained two possible outcomes.

“Nathan leaves behind a fantastic legacy, along with Alan and Chris, who have both also played a significant part in taking us on a journey from League Two, in Alan’s case, to establishing us in the higher reaches of the Championship. We thank them both too and wish them every success.

Quiz: Which British club did Luton Town sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall? Sutton United Watford Dulwich Hamlet Leicester City

“The fact we are looking up towards the Premier League, rather than down towards League One as we were when we brought Nathan back to the club, makes the Luton Town job an attractive one.

“This gives a genuine opportunity to give our continued progress a refresh, and we are treating this process exactly the same as when recruiting players. A managerial recruitment group has been set up and has met every day since we were first contacted by Southampton as we conduct a thorough search for his successor, and we are well into that painstakingly detailed process.

“Once again we can rely on our very own Big Mick to carry the honour of leading our men out on Saturday, and we will take the time afforded us by the World Cup break to ensure we find the right person to continue taking our football club forward.”

The verdict

Jones has transformed the ambitions at Luton over what has been a successful few years as Town boss, and he is deserving of his shot at Premier League football.

Now presented with an opportunity to bring in someone else who can attack the position that the Hatters are currently in, it will be interesting to see how this situation develops.

Mick Harford will take temporary charge for the Hatters, and all Luton fans will be aware of what happened last time he was at the helm on a temporary basis.

Luton have one more game to come before the World Cup-enforced break kicks in, with it remaining to be seen how quick of a process replacing Jones will be.