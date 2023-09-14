Highlights Millwall manager Gary Rowett wants his players to create a powerful atmosphere at The Den during their match against Leeds United.

Gary Rowett has challenged his Millwall players to help supporters create a "powerful" atmosphere on Saturday when they welcome Leeds United to The Den.

The Championship returns to action this weekend after a two-week break due to international football.

Both Millwall and Leeds come into this game looking to get back to winning ways, as the Lions drew 1-1 with Birmingham City last time out while Leeds were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Gary Rowett’s message to Millwall players ahead of the Leeds United game

The games between these two sides are always feisty affairs, as the clubs have a long history with one another, and while it is not a derby, both sets of fans see it as a big rivalry.

In what is expected to be a fiercely contested and high-tempered game, the Millwall boss has sent a message to his players about The Den’s atmosphere.

Rowett spoke to Southwark News ahead of the game about the atmosphere of the game, he said: “Yeah but I think the Leeds fans are also a big factor for their team. The combination of Leeds and Millwall I think will be a great atmosphere, there’s always a bit of rivalry there.

“If we can get on top in the game, and we can create that little bit of momentum and an atmosphere like that with a full crowd at The Den, it’s always a powerful thing. What we’ve got to do is we’ve got to use that. It’s only a good thing if we perform well and play a little bit like we did against Stoke – use that initiative and atmosphere.

“That will be something we try to do but unfortunately in football you have another team that are trying to negate what you’re trying to do.

“Daniel [Farke] is a manager I’ve come across a lot of times, he’s a really good guy, very good manager, and he’ll be looking to get their season on track as well.”

How have Millwall performed so far this season?

Millwall started the Championship season well, as they claimed a surprise 1-0 win away at Middlesbrough on the opening weekend.

However, the Lions couldn’t take that performance and win into their next three games, as they were battered in the Carabao Cup by League One side Reading and were then beaten by Bristol City and Norwich City in their next two league games.

These results meant Rowett was starting to come under pressure from some sections of the club’s supporters. But their 1-0 win at home to Stoke City and their tightly contested 1-1 draw with Birmingham last time out may have eased some pressure.

Millwall head into this game against Leeds sitting in 12th place with seven points after five games. They are a point above their visitors, and a win for the home side could see them close the gap on the sides in the play-offs.

Will Millwall be play-off contenders again this season?

It hasn’t been the best of starts for Millwall or Gary Rowett, but there is no reason why the club can’t do what they did last season and compete for a play-off spot.

Millwall were one of the strongest sides in the league last season, and once their new additions have settled in and the team gets some momentum behind them, you would expect Millwall to be right up there again this time around.

A win against Leeds on Saturday may be a big step forward in the club keeping up with the play-off race and in would also put a serious dent in Leeds’ aims.