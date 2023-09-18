Highlights Gary Rowett's tenure as Stoke City manager was a disaster, with high expectations for promotion but only eight victories achieved.

The first five signings under Rowett, including Peter Etebo and Benik Afobe, failed to deliver and have since moved on to other clubs or are currently without a team.

James McClean was a divisive figure at Stoke, receiving the Player of the Year award but ultimately being released, while Tom Ince's transfer was a huge disappointment for fans.

Gary Rowett's ill-fated Stoke City tenure is etched in infamy.

The now-Millwall boss made the short trip across the Midlands to trade Derby County for the Potteries in May 2018 upon their relegation from the Premier League in a decision that soon proved an absolute disaster.

Courtesy of player sales, parachute payments and perhaps just a fateful show of faith, Rowett was licensed with a transfer warchest from the Stoke hierarchy.

But despite spending a reported £46m outlay, success was not forthcoming and he was relieved of his duties come January, with Stoke situated 14th in the division.

Unsurprisingly, they had been lined up as red-hot favourites for promotion. However, merely eight victories from 26 league outings were claimed under Rowett's tuition as numerous big-money signings failed to deliver.

As you would expect, they have led interesting career paths since and that is exactly what we will be taking a look at here by running through where the first five signings of Rowett's short stay in Staffordshire are now...

Peter Etebo

You can be forgiven for being surprised that Etebo was still a Stoke player up until this summer.

The midfielder was snapped up from Portugese outfit Feirense for £6.35m as Rowett's first signing, and a highly-regarded one of that.

Though akin to Stoke's own season, the hype was never truly met and Etebo lasted just one full campaign with the club before embarking upon a variety of loan spells to Getafe, Galatasaray, Watford and most recently Aris Thessaloinki FC, where he spent the final year of his contract before departing.

Etebo had not played for Stoke in over three years and will surely go down among the club's worst signings in recent history - and the fact he is yet to find a new team enforces precisely that.

Benik Afobe

Afobe was another costly arrival, following Etebo to Stoke on a loan deal from Wolves that contained a costly obligation to make the move a permanent one in January for no less than £12m.

Once a renowned Championship goalscorer, the move made sense at the time and Afobe was billed as the striker to supplement the firepower that would launch Stoke straight back into the big time, but it just never worked out.

Afobe only scored nine times in 50 appearances before subsequent loan stints to Bristol City, Trabzonspor and Millwall followed.

After enjoying a resurgence of sorts at The Den, the ex-England youth international moved there on a permanent basis. However, that was short-lived and he now plies his trade in the United Arab Emirates with Al Dhafra.

Adam Federici

Federici joined for an undisclosed fee from Bournemouth, and while it is fair to presume that his transfer will not have been as financially detrimental to Stoke as some of the other names on this list, that does not mean he was a success story either.

Indeed, he only played eight times and was largely shaky when called upon to stand in for Jack Butland, so it was no surprise when Stoke chose not to propose fresh terms in the summer of 2020.

As such, the 16-cap Australia international moved back to the homeland to sign for Macarthur FC, where he made 28 appearances before retiring last year.

James McClean

In stark contrast, McClean did not fare too badly for Stoke, who forked out £5m to bring him in from West Bromwich Albion.

That said, he was far from an outright success either.

McClean divided opinion during his time at Stoke and scooped the club's Player of the Year award before being released in the final year of his contract, a telling indicator of just how turbulent the transfer turned out to be.

The versatile wide man then went on to spend two productive years with Wigan Athletic, and has since signed for ambitious League Two side Wrexham over the summer.

Tom Ince

Stoke supporters will be all too eager to forget this transfer ever happened- and can you blame them?

A real Championship goliath for much of the 2010's, the winger made the move from Huddersfield Town for £12m and while he had struggled in the Premier League, that did nothing to dim the excitement levels.

His subsequent performances did, however, and Ince seldom appeared the player that had terrorised second-tier defences for so many years.

Loan moves to Luton Town and Reading spoke volumes of how the move panned out, and Ince is now with Championship rivals Watford after spending eighteen reasonable months with the Royals.