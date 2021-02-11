Gary Rowett wants to sign 29-year-old for Millwall this summer

Gary Rowett “desperately” wants to sign Scott Malone on a permanent basis as long as the defender continues performing at his current level.

Malone is currently on a season-long loan from Derby, but is out of contract at Pride Park in the summer which means he’s available on a free at the end of the campaign.

The 29-year-old has been in excellent form for the Lions in recent weeks, and scored a superb goal in the win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday – his fourth in all competitions this term.

Malone, currently enjoying his second spell at The Den, has made 26 appearances – with his four goals from the left-hand side making him Millwall’s joint-second top goalscorer.

16 questions about Gary Rowett that Millwall fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

1 of 16 Where did Gary Rowett begin his playing career? Charlton Cambridge Burton Everton

The former Fulham and Huddersfield left-back has been one of the Lions’ most prolific attacking players in recent weeks, and Rowett has hinted at a potential summer move for Malone.

He told NewsatDen: “Scottie’s done really well and I’m sure that if he continues the form that he’s in then we’ll be desperately wanting to keep him next season.”

“That’s something that like any scenario we’ll look at and plan for. But at the moment he’s our loan player for the season and anything beyond there is subject to those discussions.

“But I’ve been really pleased with him, I think he’s been fabulous for us. He’s fitted in really, really well.”

The Verdict

This is a deal that suits all parties and one I can definitely see happening.

Despite a change of manager since Malone last featured for Derby, his spell at Pride Park appears over, opening the door for a permanent move to Millwall this summer.

A conversation needs to be had with Derby, but don’t be surprised to see the Lions swiftly get this deal completed once the window opens, providing Malone’s level doesn’t drop dramatically.