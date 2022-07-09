Gary Rowett wants change after Millwall, Rangers saga

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has suggested changes should be made to make it harder for Scottish clubs to pinch young English talent, and visa versa, after 16-year-old Zak Lovelace joined Rangers.

The teenager became the Lions’ second-youngest player ever when he made his debut against Coventry City last season and after making five appearances in 2021/22 was set for more opportunities in the new Championship campaign.

But his contract situation meant that Rangers were able to swoop this summer and Lovelace’s move north of the border was confirmed last week.

As he has joined a Scottish club, Millwall will only receive nominal compensation for the young forward – with suggestions it may be just £100,000.

It was a frustrating one for the south London side to take and, speaking to Football London, Rowett questioned the player’s decision before suggesting changes should be made to the system.

He said: “People make decisions for reasons only they know.

“My opinion is that if you’re at a Championship club that value you so highly that they are prepared to put you on the bench – because they trust you, think you’re a good player and work on a plan to get you into the first-team this very season.

“It seems strange you take what looks a backward step for the next 18 months to two years. Rangers are a massive club. It’s not for me to judge why someone wants to join a club.

“I am disappointed with that one. I don’t have any grudges. It’s a disappointing system where you can work so hard with a player in the academy for so many years – put so much time and effort in – and it’s far easier to take a player from an English club to Scotland, and vice versa.

“Probably that needs to be looked at so the rules apply the same whether you are a Premier League club or an SPL club. Otherwise big clubs from each division are going to be pinching kids from cross border all the time.”

The Verdict

You can understand Rowett’s frustration and he’s not wrong to question whether changes should be made to the system to stop clubs swooping so easily for young players in cross-border deals.

Millwall are far from the only EFL club to have been burnt by this sort of situation in recent years, with Sheffield Wednesday among the other sides that have seen academy players depart for little compensation.

Lovelace would likely have got first team opportunities at The Den next season but it may have been hard for him to resist a big club like Rangers.

Even so, the route to senior football is going to be longer at Ibrox.