Gary Rowett voices clear frustrations following Millwall defeat v Hull

Gary Rowett was left unhappy after Millwall’s 2-1 defeat to Hull City on Saturday.

He described his side’s defending as ‘sloppy’ and when you see the replays of the goals you can understand why.

The hosts went ahead after a lively start when Jacob Greaves whipped a cross towards the six-yard box where George Honeyman headed in.

Millwall did equalise just before half-time with Tom Bradshaw latching onto Benik Afobe’s through ball.

But Hull scored the winner in the 53rd minute when Ryan Longman was left unmarked to tap it home, extending the Lions’ winless run to four matches.

The Millwall manager was clearly not happy with what he saw from his back-line in terms of the goals that were conceded, with Rowett telling London News Online: “I was really disappointed with the manner of the goals we conceded.

“We’ve got into a habit of conceding really sloppy goals. First one is a cross in the box, we spoke about Honeyman’s late runs and we didn’t track him.

“We had a lot of control and possession but we concede another really stupid goal. It’s a really poor goal from our perspective. It’s a set-piece, it gets cleared and we leave three Hull players.

“We have to have a better mentality than that if we’re going to come away and win games of football.”

The defeat now means Millwall are five points off the top six with a tough game against Rowett’s former side Birmingham City coming up next weekend

The Verdict

Rowett has every right to be disappointed in the manner of the goals conceded. Hull have been in great form but Millwall gave them both the goals.

It seems at the moment, Millwall are quite far off being a team capable of challenging for a place in the playoffs. If they keep defending the way they do, it could be a season of obscurity and with a squad they possess, they should be doing much better.

Rowett will be hoping that he can get his side on the right end of results in what will be a very important period for both Millwall and Rowett.