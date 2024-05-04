Highlights Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett is confident that he side can stay up if they beat Norwich City today.

Blues are currently one point adrift of safety and Plymouth Argyle, who also have a superior goal difference.

Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers could also be caught.

Gary Rowett believes Birmingham City have a great chance of staying up if they can beat Norwich City today, speaking to Birmingham Live.

The Midlands club are currently sitting in the relegation zone, but they don't need to worry too much about the two teams that are below them.

Rotherham United were relegated some time ago - and fellow Yorkshire side Huddersfield Town are virtually relegated considering their inferior goal difference.

Ahead of kick-off this afternoon, Blues will have Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers in their sights.

However, their main focus will be on Plymouth, with Blues needing a win and both Wednesday and Blackburn needing to draw if Rowett's side are to finish above the latter pair.

Championship Table (19th-22nd) (As of May 4th, 2024) P GD Pts 19 Blackburn Rovers 45 -16 50 20 Sheffield Wednesday 45 -26 50 21 Plymouth Argyle 45 -12 48 22 Birmingham City 45 -16 47

The Pilgrims would have to win if Birmingham secure all three points today - and the latter are at home against Norwich.

The Canaries have a play-off place to play for today, but Blues will be hoping to utilise their home advantage to keep themselves in the Championship beyond the end of this term.

Plymouth also have the home advantage though, as they face Hull City, another team who are competing for a place in the top six.

Argyle don't have a permanent manager in place with Neil Dewsnip taking charge temporarily following Ian Foster's sacking, but they may fancy their chances of staying up considering they are one point above Birmingham.

They also have a superior goal difference to Blues, giving them an extra advantage ahead of this afternoon's final set of fixtures.

Gary Rowett on chances of Birmingham City survival

With these factors in mind, Birmingham may find it tricky to stay up, but Rowett believes his side has a fighting chance if they can win their game against David Wagner's men.

He said: "If we win and other teams win, good on them, because they have done their job, just like we will have done. At that point, what will be will be.

"But my belief is that if we win the game, there’s a very good chance that keeps us in the division. That’s all we can focus on and control."

Birmingham City face an uphill battle in their quest to survive

It's difficult for Blues because they and the Pilgrims face a similar type of fixture, so they have no clear advantage.

In fact, it's Dewsnip's side who have the slight advantage with their superior points total and goal difference.

However, Birmingham can't afford to give up hope, because survival today could make all the difference to their long-term future under owner Tom Wagner.

If they can stay up, that would allow Wagner to continue developing his ambitious plans for the Midlands club.

But if they don't, the owner may need to consider what direction to take next.

Today is such an important game and it remains to be seen whether Birmingham have the mental strength to win and secure a place above the dotted line.

If they can't, the fans will be incredibly disappointed.