Gary Rowett speaks out on “quite unusual” Millwall milestone

Following Paul Warne’s recent exit from Rotherham United as he joined Derby County, Millwall boss Gary Rowett is now the second longest serving manager in the Championship, second only to Coventry City’s Mark Robins.

Rowett is also the 13th longest serving in England’s top four leagues and will be celebrating three years in charge on 21st October.

Since the start of the season the boss has come under some pressure due to the fact that his side haven’t had the best start to the season, losing half of their ten opening games.

However, looking back on his nearly three years in charge, Rowett admitted he was happy with how things had gone so far and feels ready to push for the next step as he told London News Online: “When I first walked through the doors I don’t think I was thinking ahead three years, in some ways, but at the same time we had a three year plan to be a solid Championship side that were in the top half of the table and trying to break into the top six and get into the Premier League.

“To a certain degree, we’ve done that. Now we are on that last little bit – can we achieve that last little part of it? That is probably the hardest bit to achieve.

“The general nature of football is that if you’re one of the 72 managers, then to stay in the job for three years is quite unusual in today’s high pressure and social media driven environment, to a certain degree.

“You’re also aware when you are somewhere for three years, I like to think we’ve raised expectation, then you’ve got to match those expectations. If you don’t then people will say: he’s been here three years, let’s get some new ideas in and let’s get someone new.

“There is always going to be that element from fans and people. That’s just natural. You understand and respect that.

“But I just work as hard as I can to see if we can take that next step. That’s really my only focus.”

The Verdict:

Although Millwall may not have had the exact start to this season that they may have hoped for, the fact that Rowett has been in charge for so long at the Den now may be a factor in why the board are choosing to stick with him and allow him the opportunity to improve things.

When you listen to their three year plan, the Lions are fairly on track to reach that so if results can raise following the international break, you’d expect the pressure to ease as they move further towards their goals.

As the boss says though, the longer you’re in a job doing well, the more the expectations will raise which is credit to the work he has done so far. To be the second longest serving manager in a volatile industry clearly shows he is a capable manager.