Gary Rowett speaks out on potential Millwall move for 23-year-old midfielder

Millwall have been linked with a move for Zian Flemming this month and Lions boss Gary Rowett has admitted to London News Online that they do very much ‘like’ the player and have previously tabled a bid.

The Lions are currently battling to try and get up towards the play-off spots in the Championship and if they can bag a top six position by the end of the campaign, then it will be a great success for the side and their fans.

As they look to try and do so, they are understandably on the hunt for more recruits this month. One name that continues to pop up is Zian Flemming, who currently plays in the Netherlands for Fortuna Sittard.

The 23-year-old has made 14 appearances for his current club so far this year and has looked impressive, managing six goal contributions along the way. Mainly used to sit just behind the strikers, he has proven to be adept at controlling the play in attack for his team and helping drive his side forward to start attacks – whilst bagging some from distance too.

Overall, he sounds like a player who could be just the kind of creative spark Millwall need, especially if Jed Wallace departs before the month is out. Now, boss Gary Rowett has admitted to London News Online that he is a player that the side have been keen on and that they have already lodged a bid (although it was turned down).

He said: “When another club and another player speak quite openly about it, which is quite often the case in the European market, then look – he is a player that we’ve liked and a player we have tried to sign on numerous occasions.

“We put a bid in and at the moment that has turned down by Sittard, which is there prerogative – I get that. That is really as far as it has gone.”

For now then, it looks like a move isn’t happening – but an improved bid could change that and it looks like the Lions still hold an interest in his services too.

The Verdict

Zian Flemming would certainly be an exciting signing for Millwall to make based on his performances in the Netherlands so far.

For Fortuna Sittard, he has been impressive for the last few seasons. This year he has flourished again and last year he was in double digits for the club in terms of goals scored. A year earlier, for NEC Nijmegen, he plundered 13 goals which is his highest total to date. If he can carry that kind of form over to England, he would certainly be an eye-catching signing.

It does look like Gary Rowett is interested in the player and while a bid has been turned down, there is every chance they could make another move with a slightly increased fee to try and get a deal done. With Jed Wallace potentially on the way out, it could be a very good replacement for him.

He’s young too and has the potential to be a very good player at this level. If a deal can be done, it’s in Millwall’s best interests to get it over the line.