Gary Rowett speaks out on Millwall’s transfer strategy following the departure of 26-year-old

Last week Cardiff City announced the signing of Mahlon Romeo from Millwall.

Romeo had made over 200 appearances for the Lions but the London club felt it was the right time to move him on.

However, despite being under contract at The Den until 2024, the right-back spent last season on loan with Portsmouth in League One.

Following his move to Wales, this could leave Gary Rowett with now more places to strengthen and add to, although when the Millwall boss was asked about his summer plans he told the South London Press: “It doesn’t change anything because we weren’t really planning to have him as part of the squad this season. We always knew that was likely one way or the other – whether it was permanent or a loan.

“We’ve got lots and lots of areas we need to strengthen. We need competition in both wing-back areas, we need competition in the midfield with Maikel [Kieftenbeld] leaving and we certainly need players who can give us something extra in the forward areas. And depending what we get will dictate what areas we look at further down the window.

“The key this year is that we want to bring players in that can add competition but also push the levels forward and potentially be starters in the team and make us better. That’s the challenge every summer.”

Furthermore, the manager insisted this departure doesn’t change his plans for the transfer window as he said: “We were looking at those areas. Mahlon hasn’t changed any one thing.

“It’s been quite well documented previously that Mahlon has been quite keen to join Portsmouth last season and had spoken about having a fresh start. Cardiff is just an extension of that. He’s been a really good player for the football club but, like anything, you get to a point where players feel they need to move on.

“We never want to stand in anyone’s way if they feel it is better for them to be elsewhere. That’s where we will always be as a football club, and should be.”

The Verdict:

It’s clear that this is just a situation of a player wanting to move on and there’s no bad blood between the player and the club but rather just a case of moving on.

Thankfully for Gary Rowett, he saw this coming so it hasn’t affected his transfer plans for his own team which will be key for him as he moves forward with his recruitment this summer.

If he wasn’t going to be playing for the club this season then this move will make the best sense for all parties and frees up space in Rowett’s squad for some new players.