Gary Rowett speaks out on Millwall’s play-off chances after Swansea City defeat

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has admitted that his side finishing in the top-six was a ‘massive challenge’ even prior to their 1-0 defeat to Swansea City last night.

Joel Piroe’s 46th minute strike was enough to earn the Welsh visitors all three points, leaving Millwall 10th in the Championship standings, four points behind Middlesbrough in sixth.

Boro, though, have two games in hand on Millwall, and Rowett says their point differential at this stage, as well as the Lions’ relatively poor goal difference, meant his side were always up against it.

“It would probably be a lot more frustrating if we were sat in mid-table with nothing to play for at this stage,” said Rowett, via London News Online.

“Let’s see where it takes us. We knew the top six was a massive challenge anyway when you’re four points off it with a poorer goal difference.

“You know you’ve probably got to win two more games than a lot of the teams with seven or six games to go – teams like Forest and Middlesbrough.

“You need other teams to go on a wobble and have a great run yourself.

“If we can start Saturday and pick up the three points we go to the next one. It won’t be easy against Barnsley.”

Barnsley are Millwall’s next opponents, with the two coming head-to-head at The Den on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Millwall had been on an excellent run of form until recently, which had got them dreaming of a position inside the Championship’s top six.

However, after last night’s defeat it is now three games without a win for Gary Rowett’s side, and at this stage of the season, when you are the chasers, rather than the chased, you cannot afford to drop that many points.

They are by no means out of it yet, though, but must turn things around quickly, starting with all three points against Barnsley on Saturday.

That’s easier said than done, though, with Barnsley fighting to retain their Championship status at the bottom of the table.