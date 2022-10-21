Gary Rowett speaks out ahead of Jed Wallace’s return to Millwall with West Brom

Jed Wallace signed for Millwall back in January 2017 after initially joining the club on a loan deal and ever since his arrival, he has played regularly for the Lions.

Last season, the 28-year-old made 38 appearances scoring six goals and contributing 12 assists.

However, despite being offered a new contract this summer, Wallace made the decision to leave the Den on a free transfer and went on to join West Brom instead.

This weekend will see the attacking player return to Millwall for the first time since his departure but boss Gary Rowett is looking forward to the reunion insisting there is no bad blood but they have to remember he’s not a teammate as he told London News Online: “Jed is a really good guy and was a massive factor in our team performing so well over a three-year period

“He was very open and honest that he felt he probably needed a fresh challenge.

“He went with our best wishes. We were disappointed because we wanted to keep him. But we certainly bore no grudges.

“I think he spoke tongue-in-cheek about that he will get booed for 90 minutes and then get a small clap at the end. I’d prefer we clap him first, for what he has done for the club, and then boo him for the whole game.

“Jed has moved on and we had to move on.

“We respect what he’s done for us – we’ll all say hello and wish him all the best. I’m sure he’ll go on to perform really, really well for West Brom this season – like he has already, he’s been one of their best players.

“It shows his character in a team that hasn’t won lots of games so far. But he’s our opponent at the weekend and that’s about as far as the respect will go.”

The Verdict:

Jed Wallace was an excellent servant for Millwall, performing consistenly over a number of seasons so he is well deserving of getting a respectful welcome back to the Den.

Whilst Millwall were keen to keep hold of their player, it seems his departure wasn’t one that saw either side act unreasonably hence the lack of bad blood from either side.

However, as Rowett says, he now returns to the Den as an opponent so whilst he will get a nice reception initially, he will not be made to feel too at home on the pitch.