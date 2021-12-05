Gary Rowett singles out Millwall man for his role in win over Birmingham City

Gary Rowett highlighted Danny McNamara’s contribution after the defender continued his good form with an assist for Millwall’s third goal in their win over Birmingham on Saturday.

Millwall ran out 3-1 winners over The Blues in a convincing win at The Den.

The Lions took the lead in the 10th minute through Murray Wallace before Tom Bradshaw added a second just before halftime.

Birmingham did pull a goal back through Troy Deeney but the three points were made sure when Danny McNamara’s good work down the right-hand side found George Evans who scored the third.

Gary Rowett reserved praise for the right-back for his contribution, telling media after the game: “He was excellent.

“We’ve done quite a lot of work with Danny on it, different members of staff. Robbo [Paul Robinson] has done a lot of work with him, spent time after training.

“Sometimes you can get a little bit tense in those situations rather than just relax. What I liked about it was he’s earned the run because he made the challenge on the defender and it broke for him, he showed a lot of determination.

“He’s got his head up and he’s looked for the right pass, waited, and it’s a fabulous finish by Evo [Evans].”

The 21-year-old was a constant threat for Millwall and added a different dimension to their attack and Rowett is excited to see him develop: “I think Danny will do that more and more the more he plays. He’s a young player, like Billy [Mitchell], and they are getting better and better each game.”

The win means Millwall sit in 8th, three points from Coventry in 6th. Rowett’s side are next in action when they make the trip to London Road to face struggling Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

McNamara breaking through this season and cementing his place in the first team is important for Millwall and he’s showing that he is improving.

It was only a few weeks ago where Rowett was wanting more goals and assists from McNamara and he delivered in this game.

Millwall will play with wing-backs more so than not so having an outlet on either flank will be vital. Scott Malone as set the bar high for that position and if McNamara can follow suit, it will make Rowett’s side very difficult to defend against.