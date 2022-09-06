Gary Rowett shares update on Shaun Hutchinson’s current situation at Millwall

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has revealed that he believes that Shaun Hutchinson will be out of action for at least three to four weeks due to an issue with his groin.

Hutchinson sustained this particular injury during the club’s clash with Cardiff City at The Den last weekend.

The defender was replaced by Charlie Cresswell in the second-half of this fixture.

Cresswell went on to score the opening goal of the game for Millwall as he headed home from Scott Malone’s delivery.

Millwall sealed all three points in the final minute of normal time as Benik Afobe fired an effort past goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

Currently 14th in the Championship standings, the Lions will be aiming to back up their 2-0 win over the Bluebirds by producing a positive performance against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Yet to win a game on their travels this season, Millwall know that they will need to be at their very best against the Black Cats.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, Rowett has shared an injury update on Hutchinson.

Speaking to News at Den, Rowett said: “On the day, he said he could feel something pop.

“We’re hoping that it’s not too serious, we’re hoping that it might be a sort of three to four week injury, but we’re obviously awaiting the exact prognosis.

“If it is, it probably takes us into the international break and he’ll probably be back just as we come back, so that’ll be good timing I think.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Millwall players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former Millwall man Mark Beevers play for now? Cambridge United Doncaster Rovers Portsmouth Peterborough United

The Verdict

This is a blow for Millwall as they would have been hoping to call upon the services of Hutchinson in their upcoming clashes.

The Lions captain has featured in five of their opening eight league games and possesses a wealth of experience at this level.

Having made 215 appearances in the Championship, Hutchinson would have been confident in his ability to make a difference for Millwall against Sunderland.

However, with the defender being forced to watch on from the sidelines as a result of his injury, Millwall will need Cresswell to step up to the mark in his absence.