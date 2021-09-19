Gary Rowett shares update on Millwall quartet ahead of Leicester City showdown

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has revealed that Shaun Hutchinson could be in line to feature for the club in their League Cup clash with Leicester City on Wednesday whilst Danny McNamara, George Evans and Benik Afobe are all set to return to training tomorrow.

Hutchinson has been forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent weeks after suffering a thigh injury.

Meanwhile, McNamara is currently recovering from a groin injury that he picked up in training.

Afobe will be looking to step up his rehabilitation this week whilst Evans is also aiming to make progress from his issue.

In the absence of these four players, Millwall secured a point in their clash with Coventry City yesterday at The Den.

George Saville’s deflected effort cancelled out Viktor Gykokeres’ strike as both sides were forced to settle for a draw.

Currently 18th in the second-tier standings, Millwall will be hoping to secure their second league win of the season on Saturday when they head to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.

Ahead of his side’s showdown with Leicester, Rowett has shared an encouraging update on Hutchinson, McNamara, Evans and Afobe.

Speaking to News At Den about Hutchinson, the Millwall boss said: “Hutchy’s trained all week.

“I could’ve started him today but I felt that would be a step too quick when we’ve got Wednesday’s game.

Making reference to McNamara, Afobe and Evans, Rowett added: “I think Danny McNamara should train Monday.

“Benik should train Monday.

“George Evans should train Monday.”

The Verdict

Whilst Millwall have not made the best of starts to the 2021/22 Championship campaign, they have been severely hampered by injuries.

Taking this into consideration, the news that Hutchinson, Afobe, Evans and McNamara are all making progress from their respective issues will be music to the ears of the club’s supporters.

Having already netted two goals for his side in the second-tier this season, Afobe will be determined to add to his tally when he is fit enough to return to action.

Providing that Hutchinson, Evans and McNamara are also able to make a positive impact for Millwall in the coming months, there is no reason why they cannot help their side push on in the Championship.